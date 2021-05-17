Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade

New Purchases: ILF, HYEM, KRE, BAR, EWT, EWY, RYT, ISBC, FMBI, PPBI, HOMB, UMBF, GBCI, FFBC, CBU, UBSI, CVBF, FULT, BANR, SFNC, HWC, BXS, SBCF, IBTX, ABCB, INDB, UCBI, TOWN, NBTB, PRK, FHN, SASR, BKU, HTH, AUB, SSB, COLB, FIBK, HTLF, RUSHA, RDN, VSH, KBR, GT, MTH, MDC, LXP, LZB, KW, KMT, JACK, DAN, BYD, BXMT, ABG, ACWV,

IWN, IGHG, LMBS, IQLT, IEF, VT, TLH, XLE, HYS, SCZ, VGK, XLV, MXI, IYT, IGLB, CATY, VLY, IXJ, ONB, IAU, IEI, JPM, PPG, CVX, CSX, UNP, SON, EMN, XLI, ECL, RS, HUBG, TLT, OKE, NSC, MWA, MLI, ACWI, XLF, Reduced Positions: QUAL, MCHI, LQD, XLP, KWEB, KXI, AGG, XLU, DHR, COST, UNH, CVS, TMO, CI, NWE, PKI, PG, SHW, MSFT, AAPL, MO, JBHT, GOOG, FDS, FB, ISRG, DG, COO, MTD, HD, TYL, TJX, AMZN, TAL, APH, AMAT, ADP, BLK, MCO, EXPD, IDXX, FIS, CTSH, PEP, BK, WBA, MMC, DGX, VMW, JNJ, XRAY, AMGN, DIS, GOOGL, PXD, SCHX, GLDM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, GraniteShares Gold Shares, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owns 295 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 2,813,184 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.82% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 5,487,888 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.08% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 1,737,266 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.55% ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) - 3,354,126 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.74% iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 6,119,666 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 4,335,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 4,621,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 1,621,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 5,526,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 830,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $90.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 510,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.55%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 1,737,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 241.41%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 136,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 52.63%. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in Cathay General Bancorp by 87.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 134,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in Valley National Bancorp by 70.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $12.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 396,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in Old National Bancorp by 76.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.56 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $18.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 219,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61.

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34.