Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Lightspeed POS Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Public Storage, Allstate Corp

New Purchases: IEMG, LSPD, DNB, PAYA, BEKE, IBN, RDY,

IEMG, LSPD, DNB, PAYA, BEKE, IBN, RDY, Added Positions: JPM, D, BAC, MRK, QTWO, IP, SPY, NCNO, BABA, PPL, BKI, FIS, PLAN, TRU, JD, DOCU, FICO, CRM, LMT, EQIX, MSCI, MCD, TCOM, BR,

JPM, D, BAC, MRK, QTWO, IP, SPY, NCNO, BABA, PPL, BKI, FIS, PLAN, TRU, JD, DOCU, FICO, CRM, LMT, EQIX, MSCI, MCD, TCOM, BR, Reduced Positions: AGG, AAPL, PSA, ALL, AMZN, JNJ, BMY, ACN, VZ, TJX, CSCO, GOOGL, V, ADBE, AON, QFIN, MMC, HD, AXP, SPGI, CL, CTSH, RTX, CAT, AMAT, ROST, WMT, WELL, GD, PEP, TXN, IBM, INTU, USB, T, BIIB, BKNG, ULTA, BIDU, ROK, SHW, DIS, CCI, MPC, LYB, TREE, MSFT, ABBV, CME, KMB, CTAS, CVS, MCK, RE, WEX, PSX, VMW, JNK, CDNS, WBA, FISV, PFE, TFC, FB, ALV, DLR, PM, PNC, NKE, AVGO, AMT, SYY, AFL, PFG, EPAM, MET, WY, WFC, GILD, ST, ADP, IVV, VGK, SQ, BBD, MA, VALE, HDB, KNX, ITUB, EDU, AMX, INFY, PBR,

AGG, AAPL, PSA, ALL, AMZN, JNJ, BMY, ACN, VZ, TJX, CSCO, GOOGL, V, ADBE, AON, QFIN, MMC, HD, AXP, SPGI, CL, CTSH, RTX, CAT, AMAT, ROST, WMT, WELL, GD, PEP, TXN, IBM, INTU, USB, T, BIIB, BKNG, ULTA, BIDU, ROK, SHW, DIS, CCI, MPC, LYB, TREE, MSFT, ABBV, CME, KMB, CTAS, CVS, MCK, RE, WEX, PSX, VMW, JNK, CDNS, WBA, FISV, PFE, TFC, FB, ALV, DLR, PM, PNC, NKE, AVGO, AMT, SYY, AFL, PFG, EPAM, MET, WY, WFC, GILD, ST, ADP, IVV, VGK, SQ, BBD, MA, VALE, HDB, KNX, ITUB, EDU, AMX, INFY, PBR, Sold Out: EXC, VRSK, EMN, TEL,

Investment company Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Lightspeed POS Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Paya Holdings Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Public Storage, Allstate Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. owns 132 stocks with a total value of $440 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SOMPO JAPAN NIPPONKOA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sompo+japan+nipponkoa+asset+management+co.%2Cltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 387,074 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,300 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,590 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,296 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.16% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 80,323 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.82%

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 387,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 59,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 122,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 55,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 79.28%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 129,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 60.52%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 79.21%. The purchase prices were between $98.48 and $146.7, with an estimated average price of $124.69. The stock is now traded at around $93.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in International Paper Co by 86.80%. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 42.89%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51.