Partners Group Holding AG Buys Global Blue Group Holding AG, Equinix Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells Bloom Energy Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Slack Technologies Inc

New Purchases: GB, RBLX, SPOT,

GB, RBLX, SPOT, Added Positions: EQIX, ATO, CMS, DDOG, APO, AWK, AMT, UNP, KKR, WM, CCI, PLD, BBU, BX, SLRC, NARI, OGS, ARCC, AQN,

EQIX, ATO, CMS, DDOG, APO, AWK, AMT, UNP, KKR, WM, CCI, PLD, BBU, BX, SLRC, NARI, OGS, ARCC, AQN, Reduced Positions: BE, FTS, ENB, CG, CNI, WMB, EPD, ET, MMP, OCSL, OKE, SBS,

BE, FTS, ENB, CG, CNI, WMB, EPD, ET, MMP, OCSL, OKE, SBS, Sold Out: NET, WORK, UBER, BIGC, MRSN, SNAP, FROG,

Baar-zug, V8, based Investment company Partners Group Holding AG Current Portfolio ) buys Global Blue Group Holding AG, Equinix Inc, Roblox Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Datadog Inc, sells Bloom Energy Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Partners Group Holding AG. As of 2021Q1, Partners Group Holding AG owns 43 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 3,033,395 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 432,604 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 487,304 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69% Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 675,522 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 277,295 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in Global Blue Group Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $12.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 2,771,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 81,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $223.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $722.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 53,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 100.76%. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 97,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 66,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22.

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59.

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $19.45.

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.