Partners Group Holding AG Buys Global Blue Group Holding AG, Equinix Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells Bloom Energy Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Slack Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Partners Group Holding AG Buys Global Blue Group Holding AG, Equinix Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells Bloom Energy Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Slack Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baar-zug, V8, based Investment company Partners Group Holding AG (Current Portfolio) buys Global Blue Group Holding AG, Equinix Inc, Roblox Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Datadog Inc, sells Bloom Energy Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Partners Group Holding AG. As of 2021Q1, Partners Group Holding AG owns 43 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Partners Group Holding AG's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/partners+group+holding+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Partners Group Holding AG
  1. Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 3,033,395 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio.
  2. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 432,604 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
  3. American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 487,304 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
  4. Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 675,522 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85%
  5. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 277,295 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
New Purchase: Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB)

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in Global Blue Group Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $12.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 2,771,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 81,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $223.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $722.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 53,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 100.76%. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 97,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 66,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59.

Sold Out: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $19.45.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Partners Group Holding AG. Also check out:

1. Partners Group Holding AG's Undervalued Stocks
2. Partners Group Holding AG's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Partners Group Holding AG's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Partners Group Holding AG keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider