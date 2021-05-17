Partners Group Holding AG Buys Global Blue Group Holding AG, Equinix Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells Bloom Energy Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Slack Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: GB, RBLX, SPOT,
- Added Positions: EQIX, ATO, CMS, DDOG, APO, AWK, AMT, UNP, KKR, WM, CCI, PLD, BBU, BX, SLRC, NARI, OGS, ARCC, AQN,
- Reduced Positions: BE, FTS, ENB, CG, CNI, WMB, EPD, ET, MMP, OCSL, OKE, SBS,
- Sold Out: NET, WORK, UBER, BIGC, MRSN, SNAP, FROG,
For the details of Partners Group Holding AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/partners+group+holding+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Partners Group Holding AG
- Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 3,033,395 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio.
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 432,604 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 487,304 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
- Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 675,522 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 277,295 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in Global Blue Group Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $12.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 2,771,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 81,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $223.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $722.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 53,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 100.76%. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 97,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 34.11%. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 66,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59.Sold Out: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)
Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $19.45.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.
