J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Vale SA, Apple Inc, MercadoLibre Inc

New Purchases: TSM, GOOG, IPO,

TSM, GOOG, IPO, Added Positions: XLP, HEDJ, XLU, XLF, IWD, XLK, IWF, EMB, HYG, IWN, LQD, MCHI, XLE, XLB,

XLP, HEDJ, XLU, XLF, IWD, XLK, IWF, EMB, HYG, IWN, LQD, MCHI, XLE, XLB, Reduced Positions: SPY, TSLA, AAPL, MELI, AGG, XLV,

SPY, TSLA, AAPL, MELI, AGG, XLV, Sold Out: VALE,

Investment company J.Safra Asset Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Vale SA, Apple Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J.Safra Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, J.Safra Asset Management Corp owns 32 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 344,831 shares, 63.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 334,863 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.46% Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 318,528 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.38% WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ) - 129,941 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.28% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 11,855 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37%

J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 334,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 124.28%. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.8. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 129,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 318,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 569.11%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 39,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 293.71%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

J.Safra Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.