Crestline Management, LP Buys Alphabet Inc, Vale SA, WR Berkley Corp, Sells Denali Therapeutics Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: VALE, EQH, LRCX, WDC, AA, AJG, UFS, BHF, AFG, AIG, RGA, FNV, TRV, CENX, KLIC, COUR, SYNA, T, ARNC, PKX, TWTR, IIVI, EBAY, NWSA, ITRI, CRM, INTC, ACH, NIO, ABNB, TSLA, LEGO, CPSR, WPF,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, WRB, LNC, UDR, MCHP, LITE, MT, CF, CMCSA, MTSI, ADBE, AAPL, MKL, LAMR, FISV, SPNV, CCI,
- Reduced Positions: DNLI, AMZN, FB, AMAT, VOYA, DIS, SIMO, IPG, HIG, CCK, V, MSFT, MU, INTU, WPM, ORCL, UBER, TMUS, AIZ, AMT, HSC,
- Sold Out: BRK.B, QCOM, UNH, NEE, COST, ROST, ANTM, VRSK, COP, TAP, AMH, AVGO, REXR, ESS, STAG, CREE, Y, HR, MET, DEI, WOR, HUBS, VMC, QRVO, AMP, AEM, ADI, BRO, PRU, CXP, VER, LYFT, FCPT, DISCA, KMPR, MKSI, VZ, TLS, CMC, BRP, ATUS, NOW, CONXU, NFLX, MTCH, TSIAU, CAP.U, ON, SIGI, SUM, OCA.U, CHTR, DCRBU, LFTRU, ARBGU, HAACU, CBAH.U, DMYI.U, CND.U, STIC.U, CTAQU, SNRHU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Crestline Management, LP
- Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) - 9,984,836 shares, 76.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.7%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,800 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1166.67%
- WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 103,687 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 269.56%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 88,053 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.6%
- Vale SA (VALE) - 341,000 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 341,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)
Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 151,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $602.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 125,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62. The stock is now traded at around $147.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 30,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1166.67%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)
Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in WR Berkley Corp by 269.56%. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $80.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 103,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 262.33%. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 77,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UDR Inc (UDR)
Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in UDR Inc by 111.12%. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 83.15%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 61.54%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 47,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59.
