Crestline Management, LP Buys Alphabet Inc, Vale SA, WR Berkley Corp, Sells Denali Therapeutics Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Crestline Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Vale SA, WR Berkley Corp, Equitable Holdings Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells Denali Therapeutics Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Qualcomm Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crestline Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Crestline Management, LP owns 86 stocks with a total value of $745 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crestline Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crestline+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crestline Management, LP
  1. Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) - 9,984,836 shares, 76.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.7%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,800 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1166.67%
  3. WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 103,687 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 269.56%
  4. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 88,053 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.6%
  5. Vale SA (VALE) - 341,000 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 341,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 151,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $602.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 125,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62. The stock is now traded at around $147.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 30,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1166.67%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in WR Berkley Corp by 269.56%. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $80.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 103,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 262.33%. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 77,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UDR Inc (UDR)

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in UDR Inc by 111.12%. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 83.15%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 61.54%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 47,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crestline Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Crestline Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crestline Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crestline Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crestline Management, LP keeps buying
