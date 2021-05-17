B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Evergy Inc, Edison International, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Fortis Inc, Duke Energy Corp

New Purchases: EVRG,

Investment company B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti Current Portfolio ) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Evergy Inc, Edison International, sells FirstEnergy Corp, Fortis Inc, Duke Energy Corp, PPL Corp, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti. As of 2021Q1, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti owns 22 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b.s.+pension+fund+trustee+ltd+acting+for+the+british+steel+pension+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 252,113 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 142,000 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33% Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 120,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 396,225 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17% Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) - 366,927 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.83%

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 286.05%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 332,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti added to a holding in Edison International by 84.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 284,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti sold out a holding in Fortis Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.97.

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34.