B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Evergy Inc, Edison International, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Fortis Inc, Duke Energy Corp

- New Purchases: EVRG,
- Added Positions: NEE, EIX,
- Reduced Positions: DUK, PPL, UNP, XEL, AMT, CP, WMB,
- Sold Out: FE, FTS, MIC,
For the details of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b.s.+pension+fund+trustee+ltd+acting+for+the+british+steel+pension+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 252,113 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 142,000 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33%
- Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 120,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 396,225 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17%
- Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) - 366,927 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.83%
B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 286.05%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 332,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Edison International (EIX)
B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti added to a holding in Edison International by 84.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 284,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.Sold Out: Fortis Inc (FTS)
B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti sold out a holding in Fortis Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.97.Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund. Also check out:
1. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment