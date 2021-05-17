Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, SINA Corp, PetMed Express Inc

- New Purchases: SCHO, NIU, QS, MVIS, FUV, BMTC, NHC, UVV, NWBI, EVRG, BCPC, GATX, UBSI, MATW, HUBB, IBOC, SJI, MO, BOKF, NUE, PCAR, PBCT, PII, PGR, RHI, STLD, THO, TRN, UDR, WBS, PM, AVGO, ATR, HE, CE, CMA, INGR, GLW, CFR, DCI, EIX, XOM, GD, NFG, IRM, JBHT, JW.A, KEY, LNC, MCD, MCY, AOS, MS, ETR, PNW, DE, PKG, GS, PYPL, NI,
- Added Positions: BABA, BIDU, BEKE, PDD, TCOM, TAL, NIO, XPEV, ADI, AMD, NVDA, TXN, GOOGL, SCCO, BGNE, YUMC, MELI, SWKS, HTHT, NXPI, APTV, SE, GNTX, JKS, YNDX, ZLAB, XP, LI, FCX, MXIM, PAGS, STNE, AVA, CRUS, SR, SITM, KC, ALE, THRM, USB, VC, GDS, SOLO, BE, CPT, EMR, FDX, FRT, INFY, MSM, PNC, PLUG, SO, SYY, UGI, VZ, WBA, AMBA, ARCE, HHR, MMM, T, AFL, AAPL, BK, BLK, BF.B, CSCO, KO, CMI, DTE, GILD, IBM, JPM, JNJ, JNPR, LMT, MAA, PAYX, SNA, STE, UPS, XLNX, PRG, EDU, MMYT, HCM, CB, ALB, AFG, AMP, ABC, ADM, ARTNA, AJG, AVY, AVT, BOH, CSX, CWT, CASY, CVX, BVN, BAP, DUK, EMN, ETN, ERIE, NEE, GPC, GGG, HIG, HON, KLAC, KR, LANC, LECO, LFUS, MTB, MDU, MKTX, MCK, MDT, MCHP, MSEX, MSA, MBT, NHI, NJR, NKE, NSC, NWN, NUS, OGE, OHI, OMC, PPL, PH, PEP, PEG, RJF, RBC, RSG, R, POOL, SJW, SMG, SXT, TRV, SBUX, SYK, TROW, TTC, TSCO, CUBE, UHT, WM, WSO, WST, WLK, WSM, BR, DFS, NOAH, ZTO,
- Reduced Positions: JD, BILI, VIPS, LU, TME, ATHM, IQ, YY, CD, GOTU, API, JOBS, DADA, WB, BZUN, MOMO, DOYU, HUYA, AMZN, NWE, HD, BKH, UNH, COLB, BMY, SON, SYBT, LOW, LNN, BMI, BANF, BHB, ANDE, AIT, CNA, CVGW, CPK, CHDN, CL, CMCSA, FCEL, HCSG, HI, ENSG, EVR, WSBC, WASH, WDFC, AUB, TGT, SXI, ITW, LAD,
- Sold Out: SINA, PETS, NSP, THFF, HNI, CBU, SCL, HFWA, HMN, ATRI, YORW, AWR, KNDI, MSFT, EBIX, APD, PPG, MKC, LIN, OKE, ES, MCO, SPGI, QIWI, PG, QCOM, RPM, SHW, SWK, UNM, WPC, GWW, WMT, WHR, WEC, XEL, PRI, LII, ARE, LNT, AIZ, ADP, AXS, BRO, CHRW, CMS, CHD, CLX, COST, DLR, EV, MMC, LLY, EXPD, FDS, D, IEX, IP, KMB, LAZ, FAST, ABT, MRK, AMGN, UNP, PSA, CCI, ROK,
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,671,262 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.70%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,773,693 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.56%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,020,296 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.29%
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 4,421,934 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58%
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 3,008,078 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.24%
Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 109,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Niu Technologies (NIU)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Niu Technologies. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 62,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microvision Inc (MVIS)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Microvision Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $12.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 107,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Arcimoto Inc (FUV)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Arcimoto Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $20.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 96,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $38.05. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 39.70%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 1,671,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,020,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 3,008,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NIO Inc (NIO)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 124.97%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 467,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 134.13%. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 272,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 134.74%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 49,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.Sold Out: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PetMed Express Inc. The sale prices were between $29.77 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $34.82.Sold Out: The York Water Co (YORW)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The York Water Co. The sale prices were between $41.02 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $45.58.Sold Out: Community Bank System Inc (CBU)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Community Bank System Inc. The sale prices were between $62.03 and $82.46, with an estimated average price of $71.78.Sold Out: Insperity Inc (NSP)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $77.4 and $95.2, with an estimated average price of $84.96.Sold Out: Stepan Co (SCL)
Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Stepan Co. The sale prices were between $112.68 and $131.06, with an estimated average price of $123.88.
