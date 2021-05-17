Logo
Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, SINA Corp, PetMed Express Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Krane Funds Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, KE Holdings Inc, NIO Inc, XPeng Inc, sells JD.com Inc, SINA Corp, PetMed Express Inc, Insperity Inc, Kandi Technologies Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krane Funds Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Krane Funds Advisors LLC owns 287 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Krane Funds Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/krane+funds+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Krane Funds Advisors LLC
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,671,262 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.70%
  2. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,773,693 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.56%
  3. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,020,296 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.29%
  4. Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 4,421,934 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58%
  5. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 3,008,078 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.24%
New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 109,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Niu Technologies (NIU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Niu Technologies. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 62,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microvision Inc (MVIS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Microvision Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $12.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 107,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arcimoto Inc (FUV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Arcimoto Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $20.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 96,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC initiated holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $38.05. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 39.70%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 1,671,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,020,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 3,008,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NIO Inc (NIO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 124.97%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 467,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 134.13%. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 272,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 134.74%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 49,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

Sold Out: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PetMed Express Inc. The sale prices were between $29.77 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $34.82.

Sold Out: The York Water Co (YORW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The York Water Co. The sale prices were between $41.02 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $45.58.

Sold Out: Community Bank System Inc (CBU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Community Bank System Inc. The sale prices were between $62.03 and $82.46, with an estimated average price of $71.78.

Sold Out: Insperity Inc (NSP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $77.4 and $95.2, with an estimated average price of $84.96.

Sold Out: Stepan Co (SCL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Stepan Co. The sale prices were between $112.68 and $131.06, with an estimated average price of $123.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Krane Funds Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Krane Funds Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Krane Funds Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Krane Funds Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Krane Funds Advisors LLC keeps buying
