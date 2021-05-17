Logo
Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys FLIR Systems Inc, RealPage Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sells Apple Inc, Zoetis Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Picton Mahoney Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys FLIR Systems Inc, RealPage Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, IHS Markit, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Apple Inc, Zoetis Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Microsoft Corp, Avalara Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Picton Mahoney Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 244 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/picton+mahoney+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 199,703 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.95%
  2. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 270,000 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.00%
  3. RealPage Inc (RP) - 445,000 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 394.44%
  4. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 407,525 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.84%
  5. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 362,845 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 262.85%
New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 577,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 139,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,051,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 81,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 364,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $172.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 394.44%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 445,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 262.85%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 362,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 98.14%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 15,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 46.84%. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $92.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 407,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 44.95%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 790,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PICTON MAHONEY ASSET MANAGEMENT keeps buying
insider

insider