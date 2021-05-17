AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. Buys Sumo Logic Inc, Sells Lyft Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Sumo Logic Inc, sells Lyft Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.. Also check out:
1. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. keeps buying
For the details of AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ah+equity+partners+iii%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.
- Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 1,812,004 shares, 86.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.45%
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 135,660 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio.
- Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 11,990 shares, 0.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zovio Inc (ZVO) - 20,422 shares, 0.06% of the total portfolio.
AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.. Also check out:
1. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment