AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. Buys Sumo Logic Inc, Sells Lyft Inc

New Purchases: SUMO,

SUMO, Reduced Positions: LYFT,

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. Current Portfolio ) buys Sumo Logic Inc, sells Lyft Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ah+equity+partners+iii%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 1,812,004 shares, 86.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.45% DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 135,660 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 11,990 shares, 0.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Zovio Inc (ZVO) - 20,422 shares, 0.06% of the total portfolio.

AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.