GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC Buys Devon Energy Corp, Facebook Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells , Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, HP Inc

- New Purchases: DVN, FB,
- Added Positions: PGR, MKL, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: SPB, BLDR, JEF,
- Sold Out: WPX, HPQ,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 89,694 shares, 17.16% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,399 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 450,999 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 467,305 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio.
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 171,700 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.06%
GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 287,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 12,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 109.15%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 59,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Markel Corp (MKL)
GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Markel Corp by 36.69%. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1233.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: (WPX)
GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6.
