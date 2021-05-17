Windsor Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

- Added Positions: SPYV, SPLG, SPSB, ESGD, VCSH, BSV, SPIB, PSK, JPST, SPTS, LQD, USRT, SRLN, SPEM, SPMD, HON, WU, ALL, LMT, VNQ, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, IJR, CWB, VUG, AAPL, SPY, DIA, IVV, AVK, XEL, VWO, SPSM, VEA, GCV, IWM, GIM, BMY, NEAR, XLB, IWR, XLF, V, NKE, XLP, JNJ, PFF, AVGO, XLY, WMT, PG, XLE, DIS, XLI, AMZN, ABBV, IGSB, CAT, AXP, INTC, PFE, MMM, XOM, XLU, CSCO, CVX, JPM, T, MCD, FB, ITOT, MSFT, MRK, GS, EEM, QQQ, WFC, HYG, IBM, MET, WBA,
- Sold Out: PCY,
For the details of Windsor Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windsor+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Windsor Capital Management, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 404,675 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.50%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,497 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 426,955 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.45%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 239,927 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 328,643 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.20%
Windsor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 426,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 94,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.18 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $27.44.
Here is the complete portfolio of Windsor Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Windsor Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Windsor Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Windsor Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Windsor Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment