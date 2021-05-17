Windsor Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Added Positions: SPYV, SPLG, SPSB, ESGD, VCSH, BSV, SPIB, PSK, JPST, SPTS, LQD, USRT, SRLN, SPEM, SPMD, HON, WU, ALL, LMT, VNQ, VZ,

SPYV, SPLG, SPSB, ESGD, VCSH, BSV, SPIB, PSK, JPST, SPTS, LQD, USRT, SRLN, SPEM, SPMD, HON, WU, ALL, LMT, VNQ, VZ, Reduced Positions: IJH, IJR, CWB, VUG, AAPL, SPY, DIA, IVV, AVK, XEL, VWO, SPSM, VEA, GCV, IWM, GIM, BMY, NEAR, XLB, IWR, XLF, V, NKE, XLP, JNJ, PFF, AVGO, XLY, WMT, PG, XLE, DIS, XLI, AMZN, ABBV, IGSB, CAT, AXP, INTC, PFE, MMM, XOM, XLU, CSCO, CVX, JPM, T, MCD, FB, ITOT, MSFT, MRK, GS, EEM, QQQ, WFC, HYG, IBM, MET, WBA,

IJH, IJR, CWB, VUG, AAPL, SPY, DIA, IVV, AVK, XEL, VWO, SPSM, VEA, GCV, IWM, GIM, BMY, NEAR, XLB, IWR, XLF, V, NKE, XLP, JNJ, PFF, AVGO, XLY, WMT, PG, XLE, DIS, XLI, AMZN, ABBV, IGSB, CAT, AXP, INTC, PFE, MMM, XOM, XLU, CSCO, CVX, JPM, T, MCD, FB, ITOT, MSFT, MRK, GS, EEM, QQQ, WFC, HYG, IBM, MET, WBA, Sold Out: PCY,

Phoenix, AZ, based Investment company Windsor Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Xcel Energy Inc, GABELLI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME SECURITIES FUND INC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Windsor Capital Management, LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Windsor Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windsor+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 404,675 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.50% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,497 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 426,955 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.45% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 239,927 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 328,643 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.20%

Windsor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 426,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 94,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.18 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $27.44.