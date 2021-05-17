Old West Investment Management, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Virtu Financial Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Sells Energy Fuels Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, Denison Mines Corp

New Purchases: IRWD, AVO, MO, VALE, AXTI, BBL, F, HXL, RIO, FF,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Old West Investment Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Virtu Financial Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Barrick Gold Corp, Novagold Resources Inc, sells Energy Fuels Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, Denison Mines Corp, Zedge Inc, NexGen Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old West Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Old West Investment Management, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 452,800 shares, 30.27% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 334,000 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL) - 652,815 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 711,706 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.80% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 47,917 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5537.29%

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 70,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Mission Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Hexcel Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 5537.29%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 47,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 139.80%. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 711,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 473.96%. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 446,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 111.75%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 579,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Novagold Resources Inc by 112.58%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 841,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc by 47.35%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $18.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 345,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.09 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $19.