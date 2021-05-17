Old West Investment Management, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Virtu Financial Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Sells Energy Fuels Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, Denison Mines Corp

- New Purchases: IRWD, AVO, MO, VALE, AXTI, BBL, F, HXL, RIO, FF,
- Added Positions: LMT, VIRT, KL, GOLD, NG, KW, GNE, RFL, BRK.B, CAT, BG, JOE, TGT, WFC, HAIN, BA, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: UUUU, FLGT, DNN, ZDGE, LEU, NXE, CCJ, BAC, EWBC, FCX, SANW,
- Sold Out: CHNG, AJRD, ENPH, ODT,
For the details of Old West Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+west+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Old West Investment Management, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 452,800 shares, 30.27% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 334,000 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio.
- Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL) - 652,815 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 711,706 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.80%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 47,917 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5537.29%
Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 70,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mission Produce Inc (AVO)
Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Mission Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)
Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Hexcel Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 5537.29%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 47,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 139.80%. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 711,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 473.96%. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 446,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 111.75%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 579,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Novagold Resources Inc (NG)
Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Novagold Resources Inc by 112.58%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 841,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)
Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc by 47.35%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $18.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 345,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.Sold Out: Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.09 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Old West Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Old West Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Old West Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Old West Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Old West Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment