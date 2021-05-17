Old West Investment Management, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Virtu Financial Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Sells Energy Fuels Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, Denison Mines Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Old West Investment Management, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Virtu Financial Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Sells Energy Fuels Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, Denison Mines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Old West Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Virtu Financial Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Barrick Gold Corp, Novagold Resources Inc, sells Energy Fuels Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, Denison Mines Corp, Zedge Inc, NexGen Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old West Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Old West Investment Management, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Old West Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+west+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Old West Investment Management, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 452,800 shares, 30.27% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 334,000 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio.
  3. Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL) - 652,815 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  4. Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 711,706 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.80%
  5. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 47,917 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5537.29%
New Purchase: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 70,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mission Produce Inc (AVO)

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Mission Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hexcel Corp (HXL)

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Hexcel Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 5537.29%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 47,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 139.80%. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 711,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 473.96%. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 446,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 111.75%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 579,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Novagold Resources Inc (NG)

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Novagold Resources Inc by 112.58%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 841,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc by 47.35%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $18.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 345,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Sold Out: Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT)

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.09 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Old West Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Old West Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Old West Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Old West Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Old West Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider