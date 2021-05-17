Alethea Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alliant Energy Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Kura Oncology Inc, Morgan Stanley

- New Purchases: TLT, LNT, ED, AEP, WEC, D, ETR, ADM, BTI, VZ, SNY, PPL, CCI, AZN, WHR, CMS, BBY, LPRO, IP, PSA, MCD, PNW, PEG, XEL, UPS, TRIL, TWTR, SLG, NFG, AX,
- Added Positions: PG, DUK, HD, CMI, SPPI, MRK, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: COF, RNA, BIL, CVS, XOM, MSFT, BAC, BLW,
- Sold Out: KURA, MS, GLD, CB, GRMN, RE, ARE, CAG, ABBV, IWM, SLV, C, PBR, EVRG, WU, KHC, CSCO, CNP, DRE, T, K, HES, MPC, NWL, DLR, ES, GILD,
- Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) - 1,012,203 shares, 34.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) - 1,385,864 shares, 18.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.79%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 177,084 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) - 1,599,449 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
- Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) - 1,163,631 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 15,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 31,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 22,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 19,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 21,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 17,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 280.31%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 15,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 143.69%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $103.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 112.81%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 57.07%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $265.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54.Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21.
