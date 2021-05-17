Alethea Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alliant Energy Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Kura Oncology Inc, Morgan Stanley

New Purchases: TLT, LNT, ED, AEP, WEC, D, ETR, ADM, BTI, VZ, SNY, PPL, CCI, AZN, WHR, CMS, BBY, LPRO, IP, PSA, MCD, PNW, PEG, XEL, UPS, TRIL, TWTR, SLG, NFG, AX,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Alethea Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alliant Energy Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Kura Oncology Inc, Morgan Stanley, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alethea Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alethea Capital Management, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) - 1,012,203 shares, 34.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) - 1,385,864 shares, 18.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.79% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 177,084 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) - 1,599,449 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86% Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) - 1,163,631 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%

Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 15,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 31,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 22,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 19,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 21,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 17,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 280.31%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 15,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 143.69%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $103.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 112.81%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 57.07%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $265.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54.

Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21.