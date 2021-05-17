Logo
Alethea Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alliant Energy Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Kura Oncology Inc, Morgan Stanley

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company Alethea Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alliant Energy Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Kura Oncology Inc, Morgan Stanley, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alethea Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alethea Capital Management, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alethea Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alethea+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alethea Capital Management, LLC
  1. Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) - 1,012,203 shares, 34.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  2. Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) - 1,385,864 shares, 18.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.79%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 177,084 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
  4. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) - 1,599,449 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
  5. Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) - 1,163,631 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 15,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 31,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 22,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 19,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 21,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 17,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 280.31%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 15,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 143.69%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $103.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 112.81%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 57.07%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $265.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54.

Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Alethea Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alethea Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Alethea Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alethea Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alethea Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alethea Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider