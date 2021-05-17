Seven Post Investment Office LP Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells PRA Group Inc, Microsoft Corp

Added Positions: VO, VB, SPY, VEA, VWO,

VO, VB, SPY, VEA, VWO, Reduced Positions: AAPL, VTI, DIS, MA, GOOG, AMZN, FB,

AAPL, VTI, DIS, MA, GOOG, AMZN, FB, Sold Out: PRAA, MSFT,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Seven Post Investment Office LP Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells PRA Group Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seven Post Investment Office LP. As of 2021Q1, Seven Post Investment Office LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lennox International Inc (LII) - 286,641 shares, 58.58% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,725 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 67,299 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 126,408 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.45% Matson Inc (MATX) - 79,634 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 418.15%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $229.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 8,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 398.25%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 9,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP sold out a holding in PRA Group Inc. The sale prices were between $32.97 and $39.6, with an estimated average price of $36.34.

Seven Post Investment Office LP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.