Capula Management Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capula Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NVIDIA Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capula Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Capula Management Ltd owns 476 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capula Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capula+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capula Management Ltd
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 838,700 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 140,400 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 318,807 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 907,000 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 825,000 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 9,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 69,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 320,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $237.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 41,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 6259.60%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 371,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 744.87%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 744.82%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 72,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 691.30%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 40,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 2750.71%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MetLife Inc (MET)

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 462.92%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 122,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.



