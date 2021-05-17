Capula Management Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc

- New Purchases: AMZN, QQQ, XLF, AMAT, CVNA, DIS, AVGO, DG, REGN, CERN, THO, TAK, TSM, HYG, CVX, PLTR, JNJ, EBAY, XLE, HBAN, MRVL, MU, SNPS, TMO, ETSY, GDRX, CMCSA, DUK, FCX, MCD, UNP, V, STLA, MP, GDX, XLU, MMM, AFL, MO, AMGN, AZO, ADSK, AVA, CVS, CTAS, KO, DHR, ENIA, NEE, GD, ROCK, HE, HON, IBM, IDA, ISRG, JNPR, LMT, SPGI, MDT, NOC, OXY, PCG, PFE, SCS, SPWR, UNH, XEL, YUM, BX, DFS, VRSK, FRC, ICLR, TWTR, LITE, SNOW, DASH, WISH, ACN, AMT, ADI, ADP, C, CLF, FL, MAS, ON, RSG, LUV, VOD, WM, WDC, IDEX, ET, GSAT, FSLR, TNXP, GNUS, MPC, ABBV, SHOP, TDOC, DBX, BNGO, ACA, DOW, CCO, BILL, MPLN, FSR, OPEN, CLOV,
- Added Positions: AAPL, NVDA, QCOM, MSFT, WMT, MET, ADBE, XOM, AMD, NFLX, TXN, PYPL, CRM, PNC, CMG, JPM, FB, TSLA, BAC, XLI, USB, GOOGL, NKE, GPN, VRTX, MRK, VZ, ANTM, MA, INTC, EMR,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, GILD, FXI, VXX, COP, T, CI, CSCO, DLR, BMY, RTX, SNAP, FISV, WMB,
- Sold Out: EWY, DPZ, ITB, LOW, FTCH, AXP, HD, IBB, ASND, EQR, TFC, COST, WBA, WDAY, TJX, BKNG, JCI, BSX, SHW, CB, LLY, ELAN, TCOM, APD, ICE, EXPD, EEM, AIZ,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 838,700 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio.
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 140,400 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 907,000 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 825,000 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio.
Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 9,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 69,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 320,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $237.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 41,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 6259.60%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 371,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 744.87%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 744.82%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 72,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 691.30%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 40,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 2750.71%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MetLife Inc (MET)
Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 462.92%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 122,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92.Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.
