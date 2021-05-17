Hoylecohen, Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Sells Eaton Corp PLC, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: TMO, UPS, VGK, BKNG, STM, FXI, CVS, GIS, YUM, TIP, CSX, AGG, ARKG, IJH, TSM, SDGR, PD, LITE, INFN, KHC, VMW, WBA, HUM, MS, NVO, XLRE, VFH, IIVI, SDY, MU, DVY, DIA, PNC, SYK, PING, TXN, UGI, WRB, SHOP, MTSI, FRC, NUV, AMPE,

Investment company Hoylecohen, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Eaton Corp PLC, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoylecohen, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hoylecohen, Llc owns 261 stocks with a total value of $983 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOYLECOHEN, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hoylecohen%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 741,708 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,632 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,219 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,846 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 31,672 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18%

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $459.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 12,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $216.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $67.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2282.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $33.3 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $39.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2071.24%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 212,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 179,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 69.28%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 279,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 126,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 45.91%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 94,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 80.01%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 113,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in The Middleby Corp. The sale prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.62 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.73.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS. The sale prices were between $4.62 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.51.