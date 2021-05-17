Capital International Investors Buys Dollar General Corp, ConocoPhillips, Discover Financial Services, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Truist Financial Corp

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Capital International Investors Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar General Corp, ConocoPhillips, Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, NVR Inc, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, State Street Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Investors. As of 2021Q1, Capital International Investors owns 433 stocks with a total value of $395 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital International Investors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+international+investors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,228,967 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 33,235,928 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Facebook Inc (FB) - 48,686,174 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 219,742,386 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,133,582 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,079,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Investors initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4949.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 172,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,561,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,561,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,636,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Investors initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,461,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 80,245,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 121.87%. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,797,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 32.49%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,292,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,027,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 187.14%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 43,059,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Vale SA by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 167,132,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78.