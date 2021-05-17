Capital International Investors Buys Dollar General Corp, ConocoPhillips, Discover Financial Services, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Truist Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Capital International Investors Buys Dollar General Corp, ConocoPhillips, Discover Financial Services, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Truist Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Capital International Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar General Corp, ConocoPhillips, Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, NVR Inc, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, State Street Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Investors. As of 2021Q1, Capital International Investors owns 433 stocks with a total value of $395 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital International Investors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+international+investors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital International Investors
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,228,967 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
  2. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 33,235,928 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 48,686,174 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  4. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 219,742,386 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,133,582 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,079,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVR Inc (NVR)

Capital International Investors initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4949.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 172,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,561,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,561,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,636,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ITT Inc (ITT)

Capital International Investors initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,461,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Capital International Investors added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 80,245,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 121.87%. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,797,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 32.49%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,292,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,027,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Capital International Investors added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 187.14%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 43,059,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vale SA (VALE)

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Vale SA by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 167,132,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.

Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66.

Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital International Investors. Also check out:

1. Capital International Investors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital International Investors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital International Investors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital International Investors keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider