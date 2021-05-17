Capital International Investors Buys Dollar General Corp, ConocoPhillips, Discover Financial Services, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Truist Financial Corp

- New Purchases: DG, NVR, DNB, BAM, DLTR, ITT, AESC, LGIH, C, BMBL, DHI, BJ, XM, DNMR, MGP, MGY, OLK, LESL, SEER, SANA, SGFY, SNCY, BA, CSWI, CTLT, ESNT, G, POOL, NVAX, KAI, ING, ESE, TRUP, UFPI, AXON, NWL, LOW, CHK, MNST,
- Added Positions: COP, DFS, FIS, MA, VICI, VALE, HLT, CARR, CCI, PM, GIS, TXN, NFLX, BAC, HD, JPM, INTC, UNH, AES, IFF, LIN, DHR, SPGI, SRE, WYNN, ZBH, GLPI, BILL, APD, TJX, LYB, PYPL, AZN, CMCSA, HON, RCL, TRV, VFC, VRSN, WAL, BUD, ABBV, OSH, ABB, AIG, CREE, EA, EXC, LHX, KDP, KHC, BGNE, ABT, AAPL, CHD, NEE, NTES, PCG, PEP, UBS, KKR, YNDX, NVCR, TEAM, OKTA, CAT, TCOM, DLR, EW, FCN, GSK, IBN, TMO, TOL, UL, ANTM, TDG, TFII, HTHT, BWXT, FLT, GOOG, GDDY, XPEV, ATI, AME, ADI, AMAT, BLK, CNI, DRI, EEFT, HELE, KEY, KLIC, MTG, MAT, MTD, NVO, PPG, RYAAY, SAIA, STM, TOT, KTOS, YUM, HEI.A, BX, MSCI, GLPG, NOW, SQ, HCM, PAGS, GH, ACA, YETI, LSPD, VIR, OCFT, BLI, ABCL, AU, BBVA, GOLD, BTI, STZ, DEO, NPO, EXR, HDB, HRL, LRCX, TAP, PHG, PG, RELX, RIO, SAP, SSB, TRN, TDC, IRDM, CLNY, FN, NOVT, MMYT, GMAB, NCLH, EVTC, RVNC, BABA, GLOB, BLD, AZUL, BHVN, SE, WHD, HUYA, AUTL, ESTC, ADPT, CNXC, IVV, VEA, VT,
- Reduced Positions: COST, VZ, TFC, BRK.B, STT, CSX, SGEN, CFG, LLY, MSFT, CRSP, KO, GILD, LW, AMT, NOC, BKNG, HUBS, BAX, CNQ, ENB, MDLZ, MTN, ATVI, AON, EIX, XEL, AMX, LMT, QCOM, TSM, MELI, ASML, CE, DD, NBIX, PAYX, PFE, TRP, RTX, NUE, SHW, UNP, VRTX, DOW, ACN, CI, EL, INCY, MRK, MCO, TEVA, TRMB, RARE, CABO, SMAR, ADBE, AMGN, CMS, CNC, CNP, EWBC, RE, KLAC, MKTX, NTAP, NKE, SLB, SU, SNX, WFC, AL, RNG, YUMC, AYX, ALLK, EOG, EFX, FLEX, GGB, HAS, HUM, JKHY, LVS, MKSI, MU, NSC, ODFL, PNC, REGN, VTR, WCN, RDS.B, PODD, PACB, SHOP, PK, MDB, SVMK, PINS, HCAT, GDRX, ABNB, UPST, RAMP, MO, AVB, CLX, BAP, DE, GPN, GOL, HEI, MAR, NEM, PXD, SJR, SLF, TU, BRK.A, FTS, PEB, GNRC, FRC, GRFS, AGIO, NEXA, UPWK, ALLO, ETRN, CRTX, PHR, SDGR, LEGN, JAMF, JAMF, SNOW, EAR, ACWI, EFA, IWB, SPY,
- Sold Out: BK, CXO, WAB, PSA, PLUG, MXIM, KT, VIAC, DCUE, ISRG, CCL, ADSK, BPY, ASGN, MOS, BLUE, BKR, RP, NFH, YEXT, PBR, SILK, OTIS, SRPT, VIOT, IOO, GOSS, FOXA, TW, CLDR, TDOC, SAGE, NLSN, CZZ, RDS.A, NGG, VTRS, MFC, IART, HAL, FDP, AEM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,228,967 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 33,235,928 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 48,686,174 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 219,742,386 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,133,582 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
Capital International Investors initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,079,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NVR Inc (NVR)
Capital International Investors initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4949.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 172,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
Capital International Investors initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,561,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Capital International Investors initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,561,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Capital International Investors initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,636,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ITT Inc (ITT)
Capital International Investors initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,461,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Capital International Investors added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 80,245,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Capital International Investors added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 121.87%. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,797,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Capital International Investors added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 32.49%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,292,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Capital International Investors added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,027,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Capital International Investors added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 187.14%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 43,059,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Capital International Investors added to a holding in Vale SA by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 167,132,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: (CXO)
Capital International Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78.
