Eqis Capital Management, Inc. Buys Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vangua

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Rafael, CA, based Investment company Eqis Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, Jumia Technologies AG, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eqis Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Eqis Capital Management, Inc. owns 780 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eqis Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eqis+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eqis Capital Management, Inc.
  1. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 262,798 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.16%
  2. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) - 455,977 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 220,570 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 215,635 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.72%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 218,314 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.92%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 455,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 220,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 263,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.02 and $26.42, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 610,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $48.12. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 206,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1312.68%. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 111,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 248.90%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 532,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 38.72%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 215,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 396.20%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 74,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 56.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 234,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.71%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 168,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The sale prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $73.43 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $76.96.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Eqis Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Eqis Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Eqis Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eqis Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eqis Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
