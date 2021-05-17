Eqis Capital Management, Inc. Buys Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vangua

New Purchases: FNCL, BIL, IGIB, PIE, JMIA, SHOP, JNK, IGSB, GSY, MRNA, BEPC, SHM, ARKK, GOOG, EMLC, SPGI, ICLR, FALN, HASI, GIB, IHG, XOP, RACE, CRSP, IAC, KRE, PGF, SPAB, GDS, LHX, RTX, PAGS, PGX, MTCH, AERI, SWCH, PINS, CARR, AMCR, ASML, SQ, GMS, OTIS, PHB, BKSC, MDT, ETSY, OPRA, FTSM, KNX, AWI, MAXR, TPIC, ZS, HPQ, SEDG, DOMO, SMB, ETN, GRFS, CRWD, MAXN, SPDW, AXON, OLED, TRUP, ITE, RYT, ABC, CCI, PANW, TWOU, W, ROKU, TWST, ZM, BSJL, TBT, XYL, QTS, KEYS, QRVO, MOR, XLC, HAIN, J, XPER, STWD, DQ, SPLK, PYPL, BSCL, DFNL, JPST, MBG, SPYD, XLI, XLP, XLRE, ASX, CI, DKS, BEN, MLHR, NEO, AMRC, KHC, EDIT, TRVG, VERI, PALL, SRVR, CWT, DHT, FHI, MHK, STE, TER, UHS, WEC, VEON, HZNP, TWTR, GKOS, TEAM, AGR, NTLA, SNAP, CHNG, FVC, ISTB, PTLC, SGOL, VCIT, CB, AX, VIAC, CBT, LUMN, CMCSA, HCSG, PSEC, BB, ROK, POOL, NLOK, THC, WY, CMG, PERI, TMUS, ST, BERY, ALLY, CZR, NVTA, AZRE, OKTA, BJ, FSLY, GAN, CNXC, CBND, GDX, PHO, PPLT, PSP, USHY, VNLA, XLG, SRPT, DB, FBP, GS, SVC, ICE, INTZ, OMCL, OSUR, TREX, WTFC, HEI.A, RBNC, GLPI, JD, MTLS, TDOC, BL, DGRO, EWG, IXC, TFI, UPRO, VGSH, MO, ASTE, TFC, BMI, CMD, CCOI, CORT, DVA, EOG, ENS, GILT, HALO, MNST, PEAK, INO, IART, LGND, LMNX, MMSI, VTRS, NEOG, OMI, MODV, RCII, SLAB, SKT, TEF, VLO, WYNN, HIMX, CSIQ, GLRE, MASI, ENSG, APPS, XPEL, CHTR, APTV, SUPN, APAM, VEEV, KRNT, COLL, SITE, JNCE, APPN, AFIN, SFIX, DOCU, GSHD, DAVA, DELL, CHWY, NET, AIA, CUT, DGS, EWA, IFV, PCY, SPEM, TBF, CRESY, F, BRFS, PBR, ITCB, VNDA, QRTEA, LIVX, TCS, 8BTA, WTRH, VGZ, VRAY, BOXL, KDMN, GNPX,

FNCL, BIL, IGIB, PIE, JMIA, SHOP, JNK, IGSB, GSY, MRNA, BEPC, SHM, ARKK, GOOG, EMLC, SPGI, ICLR, FALN, HASI, GIB, IHG, XOP, RACE, CRSP, IAC, KRE, PGF, SPAB, GDS, LHX, RTX, PAGS, PGX, MTCH, AERI, SWCH, PINS, CARR, AMCR, ASML, SQ, GMS, OTIS, PHB, BKSC, MDT, ETSY, OPRA, FTSM, KNX, AWI, MAXR, TPIC, ZS, HPQ, SEDG, DOMO, SMB, ETN, GRFS, CRWD, MAXN, SPDW, AXON, OLED, TRUP, ITE, RYT, ABC, CCI, PANW, TWOU, W, ROKU, TWST, ZM, BSJL, TBT, XYL, QTS, KEYS, QRVO, MOR, XLC, HAIN, J, XPER, STWD, DQ, SPLK, PYPL, BSCL, DFNL, JPST, MBG, SPYD, XLI, XLP, XLRE, ASX, CI, DKS, BEN, MLHR, NEO, AMRC, KHC, EDIT, TRVG, VERI, PALL, SRVR, CWT, DHT, FHI, MHK, STE, TER, UHS, WEC, VEON, HZNP, TWTR, GKOS, TEAM, AGR, NTLA, SNAP, CHNG, FVC, ISTB, PTLC, SGOL, VCIT, CB, AX, VIAC, CBT, LUMN, CMCSA, HCSG, PSEC, BB, ROK, POOL, NLOK, THC, WY, CMG, PERI, TMUS, ST, BERY, ALLY, CZR, NVTA, AZRE, OKTA, BJ, FSLY, GAN, CNXC, CBND, GDX, PHO, PPLT, PSP, USHY, VNLA, XLG, SRPT, DB, FBP, GS, SVC, ICE, INTZ, OMCL, OSUR, TREX, WTFC, HEI.A, RBNC, GLPI, JD, MTLS, TDOC, BL, DGRO, EWG, IXC, TFI, UPRO, VGSH, MO, ASTE, TFC, BMI, CMD, CCOI, CORT, DVA, EOG, ENS, GILT, HALO, MNST, PEAK, INO, IART, LGND, LMNX, MMSI, VTRS, NEOG, OMI, MODV, RCII, SLAB, SKT, TEF, VLO, WYNN, HIMX, CSIQ, GLRE, MASI, ENSG, APPS, XPEL, CHTR, APTV, SUPN, APAM, VEEV, KRNT, COLL, SITE, JNCE, APPN, AFIN, SFIX, DOCU, GSHD, DAVA, DELL, CHWY, NET, AIA, CUT, DGS, EWA, IFV, PCY, SPEM, TBF, CRESY, F, BRFS, PBR, ITCB, VNDA, QRTEA, LIVX, TCS, 8BTA, WTRH, VGZ, VRAY, BOXL, KDMN, GNPX, Added Positions: VDE, PDBC, VNQ, IAGG, XLB, VMBS, CMBS, FLOT, SPWR, FTNT, IWS, SRLN, TSM, AAPL, IBM, TSLA, DLR, STM, CRM, CLX, FSLR, MELI, AMZN, DG, ADSK, AGCO, CAH, TAP, PHG, SCHN, KNDI, RUN, VEA, FAST, HMY, LEN, SNA, SCS, UNH, VWO, ADBE, CVS, CTXS, COST, ERIC, JKHY, KMB, LMT, MKC, SONY, TROW, TTGT, PAYC, EMB, TOTL, VTWO, APD, ALGN, AZO, ADP, BBY, GIS, HD, LOGI, MAS, MRK, NOC, NUE, SWKS, UNP, YNDX, IJR, IVV, MMM, AMT, AME, AIT, BIG, BG, CME, CSCO, CTSH, CL, COO, CPRT, CS, CMI, DRI, DSGX, DPZ, ESLT, FFIV, FMC, MCK, NFLX, NTAP, PAYX, PBCT, PETS, PHM, PWR, RGEN, RHI, ROP, SBUX, SNX, TSCO, WMT, WAT, WSO, BR, NOVT, MPC, ABBV, EBND, PLD, ABT, ARE, AUDC, BIDU, BDX, BLK, CAE, CBRL, FIS, DVN, DUK, XOM, FCN, FDS, FLEX, GLNG, HDB, HOLX, HRL, ITW, KB, LRCX, MRVL, MCD, MLAB, MNR, MS, NVDA, NEM, NOK, NDSN, PSO, PFE, PGR, O, RSG, SHW, SO, TXN, UNFI, VFC, VZ, WAB, XEL, YUM, EHTH, AIMC, BGS, LULU, TNET, GLPG, JKS, LPLA, FRC, ZNGA, ENPH, BFAM, QURE, BABA, CLLS, WING, LITE, DWX, MBB, MNA, AEIS, A, MDRX, AMED, ATR, AJG, BBD, ITUB, CASY, CYH, CRVL, DHI, DHR, DLTR, LLY, NEE, FICO, FL, GRMN, GERN, HST, IBN, LII, MFA, MGIC, MANT, MMC, VIVO, MTD, MU, MORN, NDAQ, NKE, OTEX, RDS.A, SEE, SVA, TJX, RIG, WGO, FN, NRZ, SUPV, BSCM, EFG, FVD, GLD, IDV, MUB, MXI, NOBL, SDY, SPHD, USRT, VAW, VPL, VUG, XME,

VDE, PDBC, VNQ, IAGG, XLB, VMBS, CMBS, FLOT, SPWR, FTNT, IWS, SRLN, TSM, AAPL, IBM, TSLA, DLR, STM, CRM, CLX, FSLR, MELI, AMZN, DG, ADSK, AGCO, CAH, TAP, PHG, SCHN, KNDI, RUN, VEA, FAST, HMY, LEN, SNA, SCS, UNH, VWO, ADBE, CVS, CTXS, COST, ERIC, JKHY, KMB, LMT, MKC, SONY, TROW, TTGT, PAYC, EMB, TOTL, VTWO, APD, ALGN, AZO, ADP, BBY, GIS, HD, LOGI, MAS, MRK, NOC, NUE, SWKS, UNP, YNDX, IJR, IVV, MMM, AMT, AME, AIT, BIG, BG, CME, CSCO, CTSH, CL, COO, CPRT, CS, CMI, DRI, DSGX, DPZ, ESLT, FFIV, FMC, MCK, NFLX, NTAP, PAYX, PBCT, PETS, PHM, PWR, RGEN, RHI, ROP, SBUX, SNX, TSCO, WMT, WAT, WSO, BR, NOVT, MPC, ABBV, EBND, PLD, ABT, ARE, AUDC, BIDU, BDX, BLK, CAE, CBRL, FIS, DVN, DUK, XOM, FCN, FDS, FLEX, GLNG, HDB, HOLX, HRL, ITW, KB, LRCX, MRVL, MCD, MLAB, MNR, MS, NVDA, NEM, NOK, NDSN, PSO, PFE, PGR, O, RSG, SHW, SO, TXN, UNFI, VFC, VZ, WAB, XEL, YUM, EHTH, AIMC, BGS, LULU, TNET, GLPG, JKS, LPLA, FRC, ZNGA, ENPH, BFAM, QURE, BABA, CLLS, WING, LITE, DWX, MBB, MNA, AEIS, A, MDRX, AMED, ATR, AJG, BBD, ITUB, CASY, CYH, CRVL, DHI, DHR, DLTR, LLY, NEE, FICO, FL, GRMN, GERN, HST, IBN, LII, MFA, MGIC, MANT, MMC, VIVO, MTD, MU, MORN, NDAQ, NKE, OTEX, RDS.A, SEE, SVA, TJX, RIG, WGO, FN, NRZ, SUPV, BSCM, EFG, FVD, GLD, IDV, MUB, MXI, NOBL, SDY, SPHD, USRT, VAW, VPL, VUG, XME, Reduced Positions: LQD, TLT, VPU, BIV, FTEC, HYG, IAU, SHY, VCSH, XLF, BND, IEF, SOXX, XLK, MA, FB, TGT, BKNG, SYK, VRSK, MINT, PG, CSM, AXP, BMY, QCOM, SCHO, GOOGL, MSCI, ACN, ALXN, BRK.B, GD, GSK, BSV, ATVI, JNJ, REGN, TMO, EBS, V, SCHR, TIP, C, ILMN, KR, MED, VRTX, KBR, ULTA, GNRC, PFF, VTIP, AES, AMAT, BMRN, SCHW, IDXX, MSFT, RELX, SKM, VAR, GWW, WIT, PHYS, EVTC, BLV, BAC, KO, FISV, HUM, LH, MOH, NRG, NVS, ORCL, SAP, URI, WDC, ZBRA, EWZ, FBT, FEP, ICVT, SPYG, AMP, AMGN, AVT, CBRE, CAT, CRL, CNO, DECK, FHN, GILD, INFY, MKSI, PKG, THO, TKC, VRSN, JAZZ, NXPI, PSLV, NVEE, IXN, MDYG, SHV, STIP, VONG, EGHT, ABB, NSP, AMD, CRMT, AEP, ADM, ARW, AZN, BKH, CAMT, KMX, CENT, CHKP, XEC, DTE, EGP, FITB, FCX, GE, GBCI, INTU, SJM, JBL, KLAC, KLIC, LSCC, LYG, MET, MLI, NVMI, OSTK, POWI, DGX, RF, SYNA, TSN, UL, UIS, UMC, UPS, UTHR, ANTM, EVRG, EBAY, VG, EVR, AER, GLUU, CLR, PM, GMLP, CUBI, SEAS, VST, BNDX, IEFA, IWP, LMBS, SLV, SLYG, SLYV, SPYV, VGK, VNQI, VONV, ADTN, ALK, HES, AMX, AMKR, NLY, CNI, CE, CX, COLM, CBSH, SID, CAG, GLW, CREE, DXCM, DRH, DIOD, D, EMN, EW, EA, EMR, FDX, GGB, HAL, HEI, INTC, JPM, KRC, LPL, MUFG, MYGN, ON, OHI, PEP, PLT, PKX, PB, PSA, RMBS, ROST, WPM, SNN, SGU, TKR, TRMB, UGI, USB, PAG, UVV, VNO, WSM, IRBT, TXMD, AVAV, AWK, RLGT, FSM, IRDM, VRTS, SEM, HPP, AT, HCA, ACHC, YELP, KN, HPE, DXJ, FLRN, GII, ILF, WPS,

LQD, TLT, VPU, BIV, FTEC, HYG, IAU, SHY, VCSH, XLF, BND, IEF, SOXX, XLK, MA, FB, TGT, BKNG, SYK, VRSK, MINT, PG, CSM, AXP, BMY, QCOM, SCHO, GOOGL, MSCI, ACN, ALXN, BRK.B, GD, GSK, BSV, ATVI, JNJ, REGN, TMO, EBS, V, SCHR, TIP, C, ILMN, KR, MED, VRTX, KBR, ULTA, GNRC, PFF, VTIP, AES, AMAT, BMRN, SCHW, IDXX, MSFT, RELX, SKM, VAR, GWW, WIT, PHYS, EVTC, BLV, BAC, KO, FISV, HUM, LH, MOH, NRG, NVS, ORCL, SAP, URI, WDC, ZBRA, EWZ, FBT, FEP, ICVT, SPYG, AMP, AMGN, AVT, CBRE, CAT, CRL, CNO, DECK, FHN, GILD, INFY, MKSI, PKG, THO, TKC, VRSN, JAZZ, NXPI, PSLV, NVEE, IXN, MDYG, SHV, STIP, VONG, EGHT, ABB, NSP, AMD, CRMT, AEP, ADM, ARW, AZN, BKH, CAMT, KMX, CENT, CHKP, XEC, DTE, EGP, FITB, FCX, GE, GBCI, INTU, SJM, JBL, KLAC, KLIC, LSCC, LYG, MET, MLI, NVMI, OSTK, POWI, DGX, RF, SYNA, TSN, UL, UIS, UMC, UPS, UTHR, ANTM, EVRG, EBAY, VG, EVR, AER, GLUU, CLR, PM, GMLP, CUBI, SEAS, VST, BNDX, IEFA, IWP, LMBS, SLV, SLYG, SLYV, SPYV, VGK, VNQI, VONV, ADTN, ALK, HES, AMX, AMKR, NLY, CNI, CE, CX, COLM, CBSH, SID, CAG, GLW, CREE, DXCM, DRH, DIOD, D, EMN, EW, EA, EMR, FDX, GGB, HAL, HEI, INTC, JPM, KRC, LPL, MUFG, MYGN, ON, OHI, PEP, PLT, PKX, PB, PSA, RMBS, ROST, WPM, SNN, SGU, TKR, TRMB, UGI, USB, PAG, UVV, VNO, WSM, IRBT, TXMD, AVAV, AWK, RLGT, FSM, IRDM, VRTS, SEM, HPP, AT, HCA, ACHC, YELP, KN, HPE, DXJ, FLRN, GII, ILF, WPS, Sold Out: SPY, EFA, IYT, XLV, XLE, IXJ, RP, AGG, NICE, EWY, MCHI, CWB, XLU, AL, XLY, DLS, DLN, CIT, SWM, AKAM, CMTL, CPB, DES, RDY, DON, DRW, FEM, CP, PSK, SCHP, UBT, ED, GTY, LFC, MEDP, UFS, TM, DEM, DIM, FAF, CHE, BHP, AIZ, AMN, TTM, ETR, NTES, NVO, RYN, RMD, RIO, SCCO, ORAN, SLP, R, ELP, RY, DTH, RS, INDA, IWM, MGLN, PAC, WNS, OC, LUV, CACC, EXC, CCXI, SU, BAX, MBT, FTS, BLDR, PDLI, CNK, MXIM, EPI, SBS, WST, SJW, SNY, WPX, COP, FTV, LW, TEVA, OPK, XIN, SXC, QD, SAN,

San Rafael, CA, based Investment company Eqis Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, Jumia Technologies AG, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eqis Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Eqis Capital Management, Inc. owns 780 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eqis Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eqis+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 262,798 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.16% Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) - 455,977 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 220,570 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 215,635 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.72% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 218,314 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.92%

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 455,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 220,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 263,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.02 and $26.42, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 610,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $48.12. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 206,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1312.68%. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 111,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 248.90%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 532,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 38.72%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 215,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 396.20%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 74,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 56.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 234,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.71%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 168,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The sale prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $73.43 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $76.96.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.