Rivulet Capital, Llc Buys NICE, Aon PLC, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells PTC Inc, TE Connectivity, Crown Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: NICE, AON, WLTW,
- Added Positions: ATR,
- Reduced Positions: DLTR, EVTC, SEE, CMCSA, MA, CSOD,
- Sold Out: PTC, TEL, CCK, BKNG,
These are the top 5 holdings of RIVULET CAPITAL, LLC
- Sealed Air Corp (SEE) - 6,290,343 shares, 15.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 650,607 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
- Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 1,999,900 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.31%
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 6,394,592 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 3,441,685 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36%
Rivulet Capital, Llc initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $228.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Rivulet Capital, Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $254.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 450,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Rivulet Capital, Llc initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 450,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)
Rivulet Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28.Sold Out: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Rivulet Capital, Llc sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51.Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Rivulet Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Rivulet Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.
