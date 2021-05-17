BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, RealPage Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Cosan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, RealPage Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Cosan

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, RealPage Inc, Nike Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Cosan, Credicorp, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owns 65 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/btg+pactual+global+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 200,200 shares, 21.46% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 97,100 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio.
  3. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 11,045 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.41%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,917 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 171.83%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 31,804 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.31%
New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 38,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76. The stock is now traded at around $198.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 18,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $136.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 30,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 6,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $139.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 21,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 13,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 171.83%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 3,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 244.31%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 31,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 583.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 68,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 450.79%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 24,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 177.84%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 3,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 64.16%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 49,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $136.57 and $167.94, with an estimated average price of $155.5.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider