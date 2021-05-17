BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, RealPage Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Cosan

New Purchases: NKE, RACE, RL, NFLX, DRI, V, EYE, GWPH, EWZ, COHR, KSU, XLY, IWM, ORLY, CHNG, FLIR, EGOV, BOX, SVAC,

NKE, RACE, RL, NFLX, DRI, V, EYE, GWPH, EWZ, COHR, KSU, XLY, IWM, ORLY, CHNG, FLIR, EGOV, BOX, SVAC, Added Positions: AMZN, FB, RP, MSFT, GOOGL, VAR, MELI, USFD, AAPL, XLNX, INFO, ALXN, PAGS, MNST, MCO, SBUX, VALE, MA, IPHI, MXIM, COST, SCCO, WORK, VTRU, DG,

AMZN, FB, RP, MSFT, GOOGL, VAR, MELI, USFD, AAPL, XLNX, INFO, ALXN, PAGS, MNST, MCO, SBUX, VALE, MA, IPHI, MXIM, COST, SCCO, WORK, VTRU, DG, Reduced Positions: WLTW, KO, GLD, LOW, BSMX, PYPL, CLGX,

WLTW, KO, GLD, LOW, BSMX, PYPL, CLGX, Sold Out: QQQ, CZZ, BAP, PG, AZO, TGT, WEN, EIDX, FIVE, FIT, TJX, VRTU, DIA, ACIA, ORCL,

New York, NY, based Investment company BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, RealPage Inc, Nike Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Cosan, Credicorp, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owns 65 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/btg+pactual+global+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 200,200 shares, 21.46% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 97,100 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 11,045 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,917 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 171.83% Facebook Inc (FB) - 31,804 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 244.31%

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 38,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76. The stock is now traded at around $198.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 18,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $136.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 30,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 6,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $139.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 21,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 13,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 171.83%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 3,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 244.31%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 31,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 583.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 68,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 450.79%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 24,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 177.84%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 3,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 64.16%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 49,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $136.57 and $167.94, with an estimated average price of $155.5.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.