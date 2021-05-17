Fundsmith LLP Buys Rollins Inc, Wingstop Inc, Zoetis Inc

- New Purchases: ROL, WING, HD,
- Added Positions: MKC, SYK, V, BF.B, PEP, CHD, JNJ, SBUX, NKE, SABR, AOS, VRSN, VRSK, ZTS, QLYS, PG, MAR, CL,
- Reduced Positions: MELI,
For the details of Fundsmith LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fundsmith+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fundsmith LLP
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 12,304,750 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,049,293 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 4,220,612 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 6,807,070 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 6,433,648 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
Fundsmith LLP initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,842,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wingstop Inc (WING)
Fundsmith LLP initiated holding in Wingstop Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $171.37, with an estimated average price of $141.09. The stock is now traded at around $136.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 447,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Fundsmith LLP initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Fundsmith LLP added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 75.37%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $172.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 212,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Fundsmith LLP added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 121.54%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 84,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fundsmith LLP. Also check out:
1. Fundsmith LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fundsmith LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fundsmith LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fundsmith LLP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment