Fundsmith LLP Buys Rollins Inc, Wingstop Inc, Zoetis Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Fundsmith LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Rollins Inc, Wingstop Inc, Zoetis Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fundsmith LLP. As of 2021Q1, Fundsmith LLP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $31.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 12,304,750 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,049,293 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 4,220,612 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 6,807,070 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Facebook Inc (FB) - 6,433,648 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%

Fundsmith LLP initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,842,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fundsmith LLP initiated holding in Wingstop Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $171.37, with an estimated average price of $141.09. The stock is now traded at around $136.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 447,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fundsmith LLP initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fundsmith LLP added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 75.37%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $172.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 212,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fundsmith LLP added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 121.54%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 84,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.