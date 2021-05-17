James Hardie Industries Announces 2021 Global Investor Day





James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the worlds #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, will hold its 2021 Global Investor Day on 25 May 2021 from 7:00am 9:15am Sydney, Australia time (24 May 2021 from 5:00pm - 7:15pm New York City, USA time), featuring the following agenda topics:















Strategic Plan









Marketing to Homeowners









Global Innovation









Financial Summary









Q&A













A webcast will be available for analysts, investors and media. All participants wishing to join the webcast will need to pre-register by navigating to https%3A%2F%2Fjhxinvestorday.joinceo.com. Once registered, participants will receive an email confirmation and calendar invitation to join the live webcast.









The related presentation materials will be made available on James Hardies Investor Relations website https%3A%2F%2Fir.jameshardie.com.au%2Fjh%2Fpresentations.jsp. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.









Management will also conduct its Q4 FY2021 results briefing on Tuesday May 18, 2021, 9:00 am Sydney, Australia time (May 17, 2021, 7:00 pm New York City, USA time). A teleconference will be available for analysts, investors and media.









Forward-Looking Statements









