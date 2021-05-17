Logo
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Owl Rock Capital Corp, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Racine, WI, based Investment company Johnson Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Owl Rock Capital Corp, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Alphabet Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Johnson Financial Group, Inc. owns 638 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Johnson Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Johnson Financial Group, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 776,270 shares, 20.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  2. Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) - 1,632,513 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 3,793,110 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.65%
  4. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 3,734,310 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.42%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 227,207 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
New Purchase: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.94 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 61,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.47 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $76.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $140.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Badger Meter Inc (BMI)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Badger Meter Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $109.55, with an estimated average price of $100.81. The stock is now traded at around $93.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $96.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 164.65%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.78%. The holding were 3,793,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 64.42%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 3,734,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.53%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 305,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 953.97%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.38%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 173,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.08%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 151,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.

Sold Out: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.

Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 67.58%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Johnson Financial Group, Inc. still held 18,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 52.82%. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Johnson Financial Group, Inc. still held 11,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 71.51%. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $122.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Johnson Financial Group, Inc. still held 4,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.07%. The sale prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Johnson Financial Group, Inc. still held 40,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 31.11%. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $227.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Johnson Financial Group, Inc. still held 12,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.13%. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Johnson Financial Group, Inc. still held 17,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Author's Avatar

insider