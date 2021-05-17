Herald Investment Management Ltd Buys Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Avid Technology Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Sells Digital Turbine Inc, Fitbit Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc

New Purchases: CCOI, AVID, THRY, AMSWA, STRM, QMCO, SWI,

London, X0, based Investment company Herald Investment Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Avid Technology Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Talend SA, Tower Semiconductor, sells Digital Turbine Inc, Fitbit Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, Boingo Wireless Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Herald Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 100 stocks with a total value of $575 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 319,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 459,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. LivePerson Inc (LPSN) - 425,650 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 357,206 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 134,100 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.9%

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.95 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 147,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in American Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.6 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $1.91. The stock is now traded at around $1.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Quantum Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 99,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Talend SA by 51.55%. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 73,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $26 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $29.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 52.94%. The purchase prices were between $21.41 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $23.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in DZS Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 261,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in CYREN Ltd by 115.71%. The purchase prices were between $0.81 and $1.48, with an estimated average price of $1.07. The stock is now traded at around $0.573000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 60,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Herald Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.