Herald Investment Management Ltd Buys Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Avid Technology Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Sells Digital Turbine Inc, Fitbit Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Herald Investment Management Ltd Buys Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Avid Technology Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Sells Digital Turbine Inc, Fitbit Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Herald Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Avid Technology Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Talend SA, Tower Semiconductor, sells Digital Turbine Inc, Fitbit Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, Boingo Wireless Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Herald Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 100 stocks with a total value of $575 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Herald Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/herald+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Herald Investment Management Ltd
  1. Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 319,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio.
  2. Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 459,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
  3. LivePerson Inc (LPSN) - 425,650 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio.
  4. Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 357,206 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
  5. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 134,100 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.9%
New Purchase: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.95 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 147,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Software Inc (AMSWA)

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in American Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Streamline Health Solutions Inc (STRM)

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.6 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $1.91. The stock is now traded at around $1.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quantum Corp (QMCO)

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Quantum Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 99,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Talend SA (TLND)

Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Talend SA by 51.55%. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 73,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)

Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 60.92%. The purchase prices were between $26 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $29.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)

Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 52.94%. The purchase prices were between $21.41 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $23.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DZS Inc (DZSI)

Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in DZS Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 261,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CYREN Ltd (CYRN)

Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in CYREN Ltd by 115.71%. The purchase prices were between $0.81 and $1.48, with an estimated average price of $1.07. The stock is now traded at around $0.573000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 60,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)

Herald Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Herald Investment Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Herald Investment Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Herald Investment Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Herald Investment Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Herald Investment Management Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider