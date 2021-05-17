Logo
AIA Group Ltd Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Shopify Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AIA Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Shopify Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, Slack Technologies Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AIA Group Ltd. As of 2021Q1, AIA Group Ltd owns 172 stocks with a total value of $693 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AIA Group Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aia+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AIA Group Ltd
  1. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 538,093 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.58%
  2. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 789,326 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50%
  3. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 1,552,429 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.78%
  4. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 142,275 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.76%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 116,528 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.34%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 17,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 54.11%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 47.07%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 90,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 52,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 62.42%. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 101,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 53.86%. The purchase prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59. The stock is now traded at around $456.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 18,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of AIA Group Ltd. Also check out:

1. AIA Group Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. AIA Group Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AIA Group Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AIA Group Ltd keeps buying
