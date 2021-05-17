AIA Group Ltd Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Shopify Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

New Purchases: IVV, AFRM, ADM, IBM, FNF, ANTM, PANW, INCY, BMY, DOW, HPE, ADS, QRTEA, HRB, VST, AN, ARW, AR, IAC, DBX, MPC, MAXR, LB, PWR, EXPI, SONO, T, KLAC, ISRG, EMR, CMI, CVS, DIS, TROW, MNST, GD, A,

Investment company AIA Group Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Shopify Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, Slack Technologies Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AIA Group Ltd. As of 2021Q1, AIA Group Ltd owns 172 stocks with a total value of $693 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 538,093 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.58% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 789,326 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50% Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 1,552,429 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.78% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 142,275 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.76% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 116,528 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.34%

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 17,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 54.11%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 47.07%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 90,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 52,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 62.42%. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 101,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 53.86%. The purchase prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59. The stock is now traded at around $456.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 18,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48.

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35.

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11.