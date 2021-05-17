AIA Group Ltd Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Shopify Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

- New Purchases: IVV, AFRM, ADM, IBM, FNF, ANTM, PANW, INCY, BMY, DOW, HPE, ADS, QRTEA, HRB, VST, AN, ARW, AR, IAC, DBX, MPC, MAXR, LB, PWR, EXPI, SONO, T, KLAC, ISRG, EMR, CMI, CVS, DIS, TROW, MNST, GD, A,
- Added Positions: SHOP, AMZN, MSFT, V, TAL, CHGG, MKTX, AAPL, CL, HD, EXAS, TWLO, ILMN, SBUX, GOOGL, NFLX, W, UPWK, ADP, MRK, NTRS, FRC, WDAY, STAA, RDFN, PGR, ZM, TTD, NVDA, PCRX, MA, PLD, ABMD, DHR, HTHT, ECL, DNLI, WSO, UPS, MELI, IRBT, JNJ, BAX, FAST, UNH, TREE, TMO, WAT, TXN, MS, AAXJ, JD, COF, ABBV, LYFT, GKOS, F, GILD, CSCO, CTSH, EA, TTWO, INTC, INDA, GOOG, ALLY, AMAT, KO, CFG, MMM, AMGN, YEXT, EXC, REGN, LRCX, BKNG, INTU, IBKR, FTV, NKE, UNP, SHW, ADSK, COST, EL, PCAR, HON, ZTS, MKL, ITW, KMB, LOW, BLK, NOW, AMD, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: BIDU, PDD, TME, EWH, BABA, EDU, TSLA, DE, FDX, VIPS, TGT, LPX, FB, PYPL, NWSA, KR, ADBE, MU, WMT, PG, PFE, AVGO, DG, BBBY, DELL, DVN, MCD, ABT, CRM, SQ, APD, CARR, PEP,
- Sold Out: WORK, GS, WPC, CAG, FIS, XLNX, DD, CTXS, NEE, PKI, CDNS, CNP, UTHR, TJX, RJF, CHTR, SSNC, MBT, BBY, EQT, NEM, CWH, YY, BIIB, TMUS, ZG, OC, LDOS, PAYX, PSA, ATUS, DUK, ATVI, WEC, API, VRTX, AJG, RSG, DISH, LLY, HSY, ALL, AEP, AMT, BKI, KEYS, HRL, MSI, TYL, WM, WCN, JKHY, ORCL, XEL, Z,
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 538,093 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.58%
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 789,326 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50%
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 1,552,429 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.78%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 142,275 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.76%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 116,528 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.34%
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 17,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 54.11%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 47.07%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 90,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 52,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 62.42%. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 101,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 53.86%. The purchase prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59. The stock is now traded at around $456.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 18,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48.Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11.
