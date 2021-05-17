NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Baidu Inc, Fox Corp, Bilibili Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Infosys

New Purchases: BIDU, FOX, BILI, TINV, HHLA.U, FB, INTC, AAPL, GDS, AACQ, KURIU, FACA.U,

Central, K3, based Investment company NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Baidu Inc, Fox Corp, Bilibili Inc, Tiga Acquisition Corp, HH&L Acquisition Co, sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Infosys, BHP Group, Ryanair Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd. As of 2021Q1, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owns 22 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 159,144 shares, 29.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Fox Corp (FOX) - 818,120 shares, 24.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 178,466 shares, 16.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 67,022 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.11% Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV) - 565,000 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. New Position

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.63%. The holding were 159,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.28%. The holding were 818,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $96.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.15%. The holding were 178,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 565,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in HH&L Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 402,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in KT Corp by 61.06%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.44, with an estimated average price of $11.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 225,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in CONX Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.72.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.