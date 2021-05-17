NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Baidu Inc, Fox Corp, Bilibili Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Infosys

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Baidu Inc, Fox Corp, Bilibili Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Infosys

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Central, K3, based Investment company NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, Fox Corp, Bilibili Inc, Tiga Acquisition Corp, HH&L Acquisition Co, sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Infosys, BHP Group, Ryanair Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd. As of 2021Q1, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owns 22 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nine+masts+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd
  1. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 159,144 shares, 29.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Fox Corp (FOX) - 818,120 shares, 24.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 178,466 shares, 16.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 67,022 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.11%
  5. Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV) - 565,000 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.63%. The holding were 159,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOX)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.28%. The holding were 818,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $96.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.15%. The holding were 178,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 565,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HH&L Acquisition Co (HHLA.U)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in HH&L Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 402,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KT Corp (KT)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in KT Corp by 61.06%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.44, with an estimated average price of $11.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 225,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13.

Sold Out: CONX Corp (CONXU)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in CONX Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.72.

Sold Out: Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV.U)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

Sold Out: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd. Also check out:

1. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider