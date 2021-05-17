NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Baidu Inc, Fox Corp, Bilibili Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Infosys

- New Purchases: BIDU, FOX, BILI, TINV, HHLA.U, FB, INTC, AAPL, GDS, AACQ, KURIU, FACA.U,
- Added Positions: KT,
- Reduced Positions: INFY, RYAAY, IPOD,
- Sold Out: GOOGL, BABA, BHP, CONXU, TINV.U, RDY, BTWNU,
For the details of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nine+masts+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 159,144 shares, 29.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fox Corp (FOX) - 818,120 shares, 24.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 178,466 shares, 16.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 67,022 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.11%
- Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV) - 565,000 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.63%. The holding were 159,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOX)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.28%. The holding were 818,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $96.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.15%. The holding were 178,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 565,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HH&L Acquisition Co (HHLA.U)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in HH&L Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 402,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KT Corp (KT)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in KT Corp by 61.06%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.44, with an estimated average price of $11.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 225,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13.Sold Out: CONX Corp (CONXU)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in CONX Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.72.Sold Out: Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV.U)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $11.35.Sold Out: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)
NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.
Here is the complete portfolio of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd. Also check out:
1. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment