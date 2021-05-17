Aravt Global Llc Buys Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Sells GoDaddy Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: OLLI,

OLLI, Reduced Positions: CHTR, MSFT, PYPL, V, TDG, GOOGL, BKI, BABA, NOW, MTN, FIVE,

CHTR, MSFT, PYPL, V, TDG, GOOGL, BKI, BABA, NOW, MTN, FIVE, Sold Out: GDDY, ADSK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Aravt Global Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, sells GoDaddy Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aravt Global Llc. As of 2021Q1, Aravt Global Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $247 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARAVT GLOBAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aravt+global+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 65,700 shares, 16.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.53% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 153,380 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.57% Visa Inc (V) - 138,040 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.57% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 43,840 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.71% Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 240,510 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.16%

Aravt Global Llc initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.93 and $106.33, with an estimated average price of $91.08. The stock is now traded at around $80.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 120,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.