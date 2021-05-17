Aravt Global Llc Buys Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Sells GoDaddy Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: OLLI,
- Reduced Positions: CHTR, MSFT, PYPL, V, TDG, GOOGL, BKI, BABA, NOW, MTN, FIVE,
- Sold Out: GDDY, ADSK,
These are the top 5 holdings of ARAVT GLOBAL LLC
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 65,700 shares, 16.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.53%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 153,380 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.57%
- Visa Inc (V) - 138,040 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.57%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 43,840 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.71%
- Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 240,510 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.16%
Aravt Global Llc initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.93 and $106.33, with an estimated average price of $91.08. The stock is now traded at around $80.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 120,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of ARAVT GLOBAL LLC. Also check out:
1. ARAVT GLOBAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARAVT GLOBAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARAVT GLOBAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARAVT GLOBAL LLC keeps buying
