Spark Growth Management Partners LLC Buys Affirm Holdings Inc

Investment company Spark Growth Management Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Affirm Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spark Growth Management Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Spark Growth Management Partners LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Spark Growth Management Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spark Growth Management Partners LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: AFRM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Spark Growth Management Partners LLC
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 8,350,634 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Spark Growth Management Partners LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 8,350,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.
