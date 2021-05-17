Spark Growth Management Partners LLC Buys Affirm Holdings Inc

New Purchases: AFRM,

Investment company Spark Growth Management Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Affirm Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spark Growth Management Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Spark Growth Management Partners LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 8,350,634 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Spark Growth Management Partners LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 8,350,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.