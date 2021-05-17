Birchview Capital, LP Buys Cullinan Oncology Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nektar Therapeutics, Sells Aspira Womens Health Inc, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, Odonate Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: CGEM, NKTR, AWH, ALKS, LSF, ARQT, PTGX, TXMD, CNCE,

Burlington, VT, based Investment company Birchview Capital, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Cullinan Oncology Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nektar Therapeutics, Aspira Womens Health Inc, Albireo Pharma Inc, sells Aspira Womens Health Inc, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, Odonate Therapeutics Inc, Stoke Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birchview Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Birchview Capital, LP owns 48 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 794,186 shares, 36.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) - 2,213,326 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) - 80,200 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Quidel Corp (QDEL) - 58,644 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) - 177,000 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.53%

Birchview Capital, LP initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 60,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birchview Capital, LP initiated holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The purchase prices were between $16.56 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $20.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 92,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birchview Capital, LP initiated holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $7.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 103,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birchview Capital, LP initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.21 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $20.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birchview Capital, LP initiated holding in Laird Superfood Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.27 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birchview Capital, LP initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $31.15, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birchview Capital, LP added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 73.53%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 177,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birchview Capital, LP added to a holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $32.03 and $42.85, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 111,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birchview Capital, LP added to a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $14.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birchview Capital, LP added to a holding in bluebird bio Inc by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 75,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birchview Capital, LP added to a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birchview Capital, LP sold out a holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.74 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $5.93.

Birchview Capital, LP sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Birchview Capital, LP sold out a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.09 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $19.