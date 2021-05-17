Sofinnova Ventures Inc Buys Eli Lilly and Co, NextCure Inc, Align Technology Inc, Sells Ascendis Pharma A/S, AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: NXTC, ALGN, MRTX, EXEL, PTGX, QURE, VRTX, DXCM, AGEN, PODD, IMTX, SVRA,

NXTC, ALGN, MRTX, EXEL, PTGX, QURE, VRTX, DXCM, AGEN, PODD, IMTX, SVRA, Added Positions: LLY, XLRN, INSM, AZN, RETA, JAZZ, PTCT, REPL, CCXI, FATE, RGNX, MRNS, CALA, MIRM,

LLY, XLRN, INSM, AZN, RETA, JAZZ, PTCT, REPL, CCXI, FATE, RGNX, MRNS, CALA, MIRM, Reduced Positions: ASND, AMGN, UTHR, MGNX, OTIC, ITCI, HZNP, BCRX, PBYI, JNCE, CYTK, ARNA, SNDX, APTO, KURA, ALGS,

ASND, AMGN, UTHR, MGNX, OTIC, ITCI, HZNP, BCRX, PBYI, JNCE, CYTK, ARNA, SNDX, APTO, KURA, ALGS, Sold Out: ABBV, BMRN, ACRS, GWPH, ACAD, SRPT, RCUS, IGMS, TGTX, ZGNX, KDMN, LQDA,

Investment company Sofinnova Ventures Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, NextCure Inc, Align Technology Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, sells Ascendis Pharma A/S, AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sofinnova Ventures Inc. As of 2021Q1, Sofinnova Ventures Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Natera Inc (NTRA) - 3,100,560 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) - 1,952,441 shares, 15.83% of the total portfolio. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 521,923 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.97% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) - 2,194,278 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 1,035,732 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.92%

Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in NextCure Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $13.88, with an estimated average price of $12.09. The stock is now traded at around $8.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,671,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $569.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18. The stock is now traded at around $156.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 138,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 839,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $31.15, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 654,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in uniQure NV. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $35.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 427,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 389.04%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 180,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 386.64%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $129.2. The stock is now traded at around $126.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 178,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Insmed Inc by 99.88%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 618,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,035,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 238,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $68.92, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 466,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.