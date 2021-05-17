Sofinnova Ventures Inc Buys Eli Lilly and Co, NextCure Inc, Align Technology Inc, Sells Ascendis Pharma A/S, AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: NXTC, ALGN, MRTX, EXEL, PTGX, QURE, VRTX, DXCM, AGEN, PODD, IMTX, SVRA,
- Added Positions: LLY, XLRN, INSM, AZN, RETA, JAZZ, PTCT, REPL, CCXI, FATE, RGNX, MRNS, CALA, MIRM,
- Reduced Positions: ASND, AMGN, UTHR, MGNX, OTIC, ITCI, HZNP, BCRX, PBYI, JNCE, CYTK, ARNA, SNDX, APTO, KURA, ALGS,
- Sold Out: ABBV, BMRN, ACRS, GWPH, ACAD, SRPT, RCUS, IGMS, TGTX, ZGNX, KDMN, LQDA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sofinnova Ventures Inc
- Natera Inc (NTRA) - 3,100,560 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio.
- Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) - 1,952,441 shares, 15.83% of the total portfolio.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 521,923 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.97%
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) - 2,194,278 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio.
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 1,035,732 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.92%
Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in NextCure Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $13.88, with an estimated average price of $12.09. The stock is now traded at around $8.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,671,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $569.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18. The stock is now traded at around $156.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 138,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 839,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $31.15, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 654,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: uniQure NV (QURE)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in uniQure NV. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $35.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 427,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 389.04%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 180,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 386.64%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $129.2. The stock is now traded at around $126.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 178,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Insmed Inc (INSM)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Insmed Inc by 99.88%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 618,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,035,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 238,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $68.92, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 466,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.Sold Out: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63.Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sofinnova Ventures Inc.
1. Sofinnova Ventures Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sofinnova Ventures Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sofinnova Ventures Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sofinnova Ventures Inc keeps buying
