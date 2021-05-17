Logo
Rothschild Asset Management Inc Buys Wells Fargo, Southwest Airlines Co, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, Discovery Inc, PulteGroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Rothschild Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Southwest Airlines Co, Tyson Foods Inc, Global Payments Inc, Atkore Inc, sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, Discovery Inc, PulteGroup Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, The Michaels Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Rothschild Asset Management Inc owns 271 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rothschild+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 5,268,739 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,337,594 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.26%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 83,105 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 709,782 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 1,092,563 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,537,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,158,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 768,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $82.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 448,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.3 and $70.79, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 364,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cohu Inc (COHU)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.16. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 606,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $198.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 536,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 481.75%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 405,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Hancock Whitney Corp by 104.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 842,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,613,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UniFirst Corp (UNF)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in UniFirst Corp by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $210 and $257.35, with an estimated average price of $230.41. The stock is now traded at around $224.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 119,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 49.40%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 296,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
