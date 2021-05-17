Rothschild Asset Management Inc Buys Wells Fargo, Southwest Airlines Co, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, Discovery Inc, PulteGroup Inc

New Purchases: WFC, LUV, TSN, ATKR, BIG, COHU, NEE, ARNC, RVLV, NVAX, NUVA, PXD, NOVA, MNRL, SF, PTGX, ZI, WW, ATEC, DOW, MAR, CDW, NXPI, HCA, AVTR, FOXA, SLB, TGH, SYNA, AA,

GPN, EMR, HWC, BMY, COP, PEP, DUK, BLK, CVX, UNF, ELS, POR, NOC, GM, GOOGL, DIS, CAT, AZO, APD, MDT, UNH, ARGO, PH, XEL, TT, AMT, PLD, KSU, ABBV, MGY, ABC, TMO, SASR, STT, TXT, TGT, SDC, PETQ, SHOO, CNOB, CMCSA, LOW, FR, LLY, QCRH, LNT, QTS, DOOR, EFSC, BCOR, MSFT, PDM, MYRG, FBNC, PRG, UMPQ, UFPT, Reduced Positions: PHM, ICE, JPM, WSFS, MDLZ, AAPL, PWR, AMN, DECK, AIMC, SPXC, HZNP, HIG, IOVA, LAD, SCHW, RH, HIW, PNFP, KSS, MU, RXN, AQUA, AEO, CRUS, MRK, TKR, FOLD, DAN, SYNH, AVYA, HRTX, JCOM, PENN, SIGI, UFPI, GNRC, PFGC, ESTC, CRL, EXAS, SLAB, WAL, AL, AXTA, NET, AMED, BJRI, EPAY, HST, VIAV, J, LAMR, AVNT, VG, CVLT, IPHI, EVBG, FTDR, CE, RE, FHN, THG, HUN, MKSI, MMSI, NBIX, GRA, CHGG, FGEN, NSA, ATUS, SAIL, BJ, ARNA, DRI, DRH, GES, KBH, PG, SKYW, TFX, TWO, BLMN, TCRR, SPT, NPO, KALU, ADUS, ACHC, FANG, BOX, AHCO, PGNY, HFC, MTZ, SAIA, VZ, TWNK, ALL, TFC, BRK.B, DTE, EOG, HSC, HON, JNJ, MLM, MAA, NVDA, ON, PRU, SBCF, UCTT, UCBI, WTFC, JAZZ, PLAY, SEAS, RVNC, IWD, ABT, ADBE, AMZN, AXP, ATRC, BXP, CI, LIVN, DLX, HRC, INTC, LMT, LIN, RDN, WRK, TRV, HOMB, OC, AVGO, PSX, FB, BRX, BSIG, VBTX, NXRT, HRI, MEDP, ASIX, A, AMGN, BK, BA, CSCO, STZ, CR, DE, HBNC, KMB, LH, LRCX, OSBC, SCI, SYK, VRTX, FIBK, ZTS, PYPL, KHC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Rothschild Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Southwest Airlines Co, Tyson Foods Inc, Global Payments Inc, Atkore Inc, sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, Discovery Inc, PulteGroup Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, The Michaels Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Rothschild Asset Management Inc owns 271 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 5,268,739 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,337,594 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 83,105 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 709,782 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 1,092,563 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,537,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,158,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 768,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $82.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 448,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.3 and $70.79, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 364,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.16. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 606,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $198.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 536,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 481.75%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 405,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Hancock Whitney Corp by 104.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 842,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,613,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in UniFirst Corp by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $210 and $257.35, with an estimated average price of $230.41. The stock is now traded at around $224.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 119,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 49.40%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 296,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17.