Smith, Moore & Co. Buys Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Innovation ETF

- New Purchases: SNRH, IDEV, VLUE, XLE, VTRS, CLIM.U, BK, SCHX, IMOS, TFX, SCCO, BND, FKWL, PICC.U, SPDW, TLGA.U, MGC, MOS, QCLN, QQQJ, XHB, LMBS, AXP, XLI, XLU, FDL, DOL, CRM, RGLD, AON, JETS, IGAC, VICI, BLK, LNT, XMLV, OEPWU, LFTR, MOTV.U, LUMN,
- Added Positions: VTI, DBDR, IVV, UNP, MDY, NOBL, IWN, KBE, AMGN, IJR, KO, MA, IVE, ETAC, RSP, BMY, DGRO, SPY, VEA, ORCL, IEMG, BRK.B, GDX, GWX, IJH, IWD, IWR, SLV, REGL, T, ENB, XOM, MRK, WBA, IWB, IWP, SCHM, SDY, SMDV, VO, BA, PFE, USB, VZ, DIM, EEM, FVD, IAU, IEFA, IWO, SPMD, MMM, ABT, BP, GLW, DUK, EMR, GE, JPM, JNJ, DIS, FB, HWM, CIBR, DLS, FDM, GDXJ, IBB, IWC, RWR, VCIT, AFL, ALL, MO, AEE, CL, DE, LLY, SJM, LMT, MCD, NVDA, NFG, NFLX, NOC, PEP, PG, QCOM, MUX, UPS, WMT, MFM, PMO, VKQ, MUI, NAD, NVG, CSQ, OCSL, DG, TSLA, PSX, GOOG, BABA, BST, PYPL, ROKU, AGG, DGS, EFA, FPX, FREL, GLD, ICLN, SCHH, TIP, VIGI, VWO, XLF, XLV, CAT, CNC, CMCSA, COP, F, HRL, JKHY, KMB, MRVL, MDT, NTR, SRE, SIRI, SWKS, SO, LUV, TRV, SBUX, TSM, WY, WEC, AWK, PM, KHC, AMLP, BIV, DIA, FTCS, IBUY, MOAT, SPHD, SPSB, VBK, VCSH, VIOO,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, QQQ, ARKK, AMZN, VLO, IBM, USMV, D, VPU, FAF, EFAV, VIG, AEPPL, ITW, HON, ABBV, FANG, BSV, HDV, NEM, IWM, CVS, PPA, CTVA, NUV, FAX, WFC, UNH, GIM, DFS, CRMT, IWF, MTUM, PFF, SCHB, GIS, GD, AEP, FNF, HSY, ADM, BAC, GOLD, BDX, INTC, ETN, CBSH, CVX, JPST, FDX, EXC, SCHW, JNK, SQ, CSX, BCE, ABC, VNQ, XBI, XLG, MIN, SF, TGT, TMO, PRFT, NAK, NSC, EVRG, LOW, SR, LKQ, SMBC, WIA, GDV, MDLZ, AVGO, KSU, MPC, MPLX, FEI, OLLI,
- Sold Out: PBW, PTH, HCA, BGS, CCIV, LCY, BMO, RCHG, GOVT, UBER, GRSV, CLII, ZDGE,
For the details of SMITH, MOORE & CO.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith%2C+moore+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SMITH, MOORE & CO.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 183,577 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 56,074 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,022 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 194,894 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 138,465 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 325,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 36,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $106.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 36,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 83,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp (CLIM.U)
Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 114,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)
Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp by 301.73%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 187,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 92.05%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 64.22%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 45,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 57.01%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 160.48%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $251.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 109.34%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)
Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $147.3 and $188.39, with an estimated average price of $168.3.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.Sold Out: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)
Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48.Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)
Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of SMITH, MOORE & CO.. Also check out:
1. SMITH, MOORE & CO.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SMITH, MOORE & CO.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SMITH, MOORE & CO.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SMITH, MOORE & CO. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment