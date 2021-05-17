Smith, Moore & Co. Buys Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Innovation ETF

Clayton, MO, based Investment company Smith, Moore & Co. Current Portfolio ) buys Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Innovation ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Moore & Co.. As of 2021Q1, Smith, Moore & Co. owns 347 stocks with a total value of $593 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 183,577 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 56,074 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,022 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 194,894 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 138,465 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 325,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 36,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $106.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 36,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 83,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 114,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp by 301.73%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 187,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 92.05%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 64.22%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 45,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 57.01%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 160.48%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $251.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 109.34%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $147.3 and $188.39, with an estimated average price of $168.3.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47.