Mml Investors Services, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 0-5 Ye

Investment company Mml Investors Services, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mml Investors Services, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mml Investors Services, Llc owns 1610 stocks with a total value of $10.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 830,347 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.56% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 654,661 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 2,214,859 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,459,040 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 431,867 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48%

Mml Investors Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 999,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mml Investors Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 180,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mml Investors Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 135,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mml Investors Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 517,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mml Investors Services, Llc initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 97,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mml Investors Services, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 131,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mml Investors Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2553.60%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,774,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mml Investors Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4054.63%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,529,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mml Investors Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.92%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,738,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mml Investors Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,036,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mml Investors Services, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1245.19%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 942,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mml Investors Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.20%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 786,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mml Investors Services, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $102.99 and $113.29, with an estimated average price of $107.75.

Mml Investors Services, Llc sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39.

Mml Investors Services, Llc sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $79.38 and $161.16, with an estimated average price of $114.

Mml Investors Services, Llc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Mml Investors Services, Llc sold out a holding in Ranger Equity Bear ETF. The sale prices were between $24.66 and $30.8, with an estimated average price of $26.56.

Mml Investors Services, Llc sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91.