Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, National Retail Properties Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Sells Tapestry Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Triton International

New Purchases: IBM, NNN, OGE, MPW, XT, UNP,

IBM, NNN, OGE, MPW, XT, UNP, Added Positions: DES, EFAV, HDV, GSLC, IEMG, CVX, MMP, NYCB, PBCT, MO, GSK, CQP, DEM, BCE, PPL, MUB, CNP, IGT,

DES, EFAV, HDV, GSLC, IEMG, CVX, MMP, NYCB, PBCT, MO, GSK, CQP, DEM, BCE, PPL, MUB, CNP, IGT, Reduced Positions: IWO, TRTN, ABBV, OLN, AAPL, EPD, IEFA, AGG, VWO, QQQ, IJT, IWN, CM, ICF, CWB, APO, BX, JNK, BMO,

IWO, TRTN, ABBV, OLN, AAPL, EPD, IEFA, AGG, VWO, QQQ, IJT, IWN, CM, ICF, CWB, APO, BX, JNK, BMO, Sold Out: TPR, GT, FUN, NLSN, PG,

Investment company Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys International Business Machines Corp, National Retail Properties Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Medical Properties Trust Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Tapestry Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Triton International, Cedar Fair LP, Nielsen Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 70,353 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 588,495 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 63,527 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 187,761 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 127,554 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 5,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $45.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 20,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $56.43 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 37.15%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 59,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $45.51.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $20.23 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $23.58.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.