Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, National Retail Properties Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Sells Tapestry Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Triton International

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, National Retail Properties Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Sells Tapestry Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Triton International

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, National Retail Properties Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Medical Properties Trust Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Tapestry Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Triton International, Cedar Fair LP, Nielsen Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaughan+and+company+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.
  1. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 70,353 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 588,495 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 63,527 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 187,761 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
  5. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 127,554 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 5,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $45.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 20,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (XT)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $56.43 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 37.15%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 59,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Sold Out: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48.

Sold Out: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $45.51.

Sold Out: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $20.23 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $23.58.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.. Also check out:

1. VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider