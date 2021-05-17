Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, National Retail Properties Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Sells Tapestry Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Triton International

- New Purchases: IBM, NNN, OGE, MPW, XT, UNP,
- Added Positions: DES, EFAV, HDV, GSLC, IEMG, CVX, MMP, NYCB, PBCT, MO, GSK, CQP, DEM, BCE, PPL, MUB, CNP, IGT,
- Reduced Positions: IWO, TRTN, ABBV, OLN, AAPL, EPD, IEFA, AGG, VWO, QQQ, IJT, IWN, CM, ICF, CWB, APO, BX, JNK, BMO,
- Sold Out: TPR, GT, FUN, NLSN, PG,
For the details of VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaughan+and+company+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.
- iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 70,353 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 588,495 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 63,527 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 187,761 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 127,554 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 5,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $45.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 20,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $56.43 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 37.15%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 59,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.Sold Out: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48.Sold Out: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $45.51.Sold Out: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $20.23 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $23.58.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.. Also check out:
1. VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment