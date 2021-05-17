Logo
Pvg Asset Management Corp Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pvg Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pvg Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Pvg Asset Management Corp owns 36 stocks with a total value of $29 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pvg+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,665 shares, 17.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.33%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 9,662 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.01%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 7,814 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 381.75%
  4. ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 123,960 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.67%
  5. ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM) - 83,120 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.41%. The holding were 83,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 9,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 10,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 15,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 11,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 8,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 381.75%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 7,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.61%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 7,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
