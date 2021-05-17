Pvg Asset Management Corp Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: RWM, IWD, RSP, IYC, XLB, MRK, KMI, GLD, AMAT, ENSG, NXPI, DBX, RXT, CSCO, AMZN, SSO, FSEN, WINT, CKPT, EARS, IARE, HEPA, ALRN, CLRB, QLIS,

Investment company Pvg Asset Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pvg Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Pvg Asset Management Corp owns 36 stocks with a total value of $29 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,665 shares, 17.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.33% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 9,662 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.01% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 7,814 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 381.75% ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 123,960 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.67% ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM) - 83,120 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.41%. The holding were 83,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 9,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 10,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 15,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 11,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 8,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 381.75%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 7,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.61%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 7,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.