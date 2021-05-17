Logo
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc Buys Accenture PLC, Adobe Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, RealPage Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Johnson Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Accenture PLC, Adobe Inc, Dollar General Corp, nVent Electric PLC, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, RealPage Inc, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Regions Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q1, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 594 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,144,300 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,206,846 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,216,950 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,111,422 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 679,129 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $288.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 322,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 419,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 110,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nordson Corp (NDSN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1186.48%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 171,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 6671.63%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 336,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 2941.36%. The purchase prices were between $22.15 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,156,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 517.81%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 75,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp by 126.74%. The purchase prices were between $167.08 and $213.49, with an estimated average price of $190.85. The stock is now traded at around $162.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 85.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in WSFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $42.97 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $48.11.

Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54.

Sold Out: Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Inter Parfums Inc. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $67.85.

Sold Out: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03.

Sold Out: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The sale prices were between $38.66 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $44.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. Also check out:

1. JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC keeps buying
