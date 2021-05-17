Johnson Investment Counsel Inc Buys Accenture PLC, Adobe Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, RealPage Inc

- New Purchases: ACN, T, ALC, CB, NDSN, MMS, DGX, AVNT, WHR, LH, AFL, GNUS, SQ, DFS, ZBRA, MEDP, FAS, SNV, SNX, FNDA, SBAC, RCL, FNDX, PFG, PKX, IX, NUE, NOK, NI, NRG, MFC, LEG, IDXX, FLEX, THFF, FCF, EXR, EQR, AAP,
- Added Positions: ADBE, DG, NVT, COST, HD, CINF, V, IWR, IWB, LNT, UL, AMT, FIS, WM, APH, ZBH, SCHX, ADI, CSL, HUBB, NDAQ, ZTS, IWM, AXS, MMC, SPGI, MSFT, PCAR, MA, AMZN, CPT, KO, CMCSA, HON, MDT, PPG, UNH, WLTW, QTS, PCTY, EFA, IJR, IWD, IWN, PDBC, QUAL, SCHA, SCHM, USMV, VPL, VTI, ATO, CVS, CRL, CHE, FIX, FMNB, FR, GPN, GS, TT, JNJ, NVDA, SEIC, CRM, SON, VFC, WMT, WTFC, IPGP, ULTA, AVGO, STAG, FB, BKI, BJ, SCHF, VTV, VWO, AOS, AB, MO, AMP, ADSK, BHP, BP, BIDU, BMO, BBY, EPAY, VIAC, CNI, CAT, GLW, DTE, DRI, DE, EMN, ELS, EXPD, FISV, IT, GRC, LHX, HOLX, HUM, HBAN, INFY, IFF, KEY, LCNB, LEN, MRK, MS, NGG, NFLX, NTAP, NEM, PTC, PFE, LIN, BKNG, RBC, REGN, SO, TD, TOT, TYL, TSN, UHS, WEX, EBAY, COR, GM, AAT, MPC, GMED, BURL, IBP, JD, BABA, COLL, SHOP, PYPL, COLD, MRNA, REYN, DIA, EEM, ICLN, IEFA, IJS, IWC, SCHE, SCZ, SLY, VAW, VB, VBK, VBR, VCR, VHT, VIS, VO, VOE, VOT, VSS, VYM, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, CL, ABT, AAPL, BAC, AXP, NEE, PEP, RP, FHN, RF, VDC, VEU, ADP, EWBC, RNR, SBNY, GOOG, SPY, VGT, MMM, TFC, BDX, CSCO, CTSH, CMI, EMR, EL, FDX, HSY, IBM, KR, NKE, NOC, ORCL, PNC, SHW, SBUX, USB, RTX, BRK.A, RDS.B, XYL, ACWX, IWF, IWO, IWS, IXN, IYH, IYW, VGK, ATVI, ALXN, ALGN, AEP, ABC, AMGN, AZN, AZO, BK, BAX, BIIB, BA, CHRW, CSX, CAH, CRI, SCHW, CHD, CTAS, C, COP, STZ, XRAY, DEO, D, DOV, DD, DUK, EOG, ETN, ECL, EA, LLY, ENB, ESS, XOM, FFBC, FE, F, FCX, GD, GIS, GPC, GSK, HPQ, ITW, INTC, INTU, IVC, KLAC, K, KMB, LKQ, LTC, LRCX, LAD, LMT, LOW, MAS, MCD, VIVO, MCHP, MCO, MORN, VTRS, NSC, ES, NVS, OMC, PEBO, PGR, PRU, PEG, QCOM, O, SAP, SNY, SLB, SWKS, LUV, STT, SYK, TROW, TSM, TGT, GL, UPS, URI, VLO, WBA, ANTM, WFC, WST, EVRG, WEC, CMG, DAL, BX, AWK, HI, TAK, WKHS, FTNT, CHTR, LYB, FBHS, PSX, CDW, WMS, KHC, HPE, FTV, FHB, DOW, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, CNXC, ACWI, DGRW, DGS, DVY, EFAV, FBGX, FEU, IBB, IJH, IJK, IYJ, MDY, QQQ, SCHB, SCHD, SOXX, SPLV, UPRO, VIG, VXUS, XLE, XLG, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLY,
- Sold Out: FRT, WSFS, IPAR, IEUR, FIBK, HBI, PKG, ROST, SRE, GDX, BIB, NOW, LULU, CLNE, DNP, ZION, SIRI, SRPT, LANC, ICE, EXC, ERIE, CHL, CTHR, CEO, BF.B,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,144,300 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,206,846 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,216,950 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,111,422 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 679,129 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $288.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 322,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 419,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 110,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nordson Corp (NDSN)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Maximus Inc (MMS)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1186.48%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 171,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 6671.63%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 336,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 2941.36%. The purchase prices were between $22.15 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,156,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 517.81%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 75,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp by 126.74%. The purchase prices were between $167.08 and $213.49, with an estimated average price of $190.85. The stock is now traded at around $162.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 85.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in WSFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $42.97 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $48.11.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54.Sold Out: Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Inter Parfums Inc. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $67.85.Sold Out: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03.Sold Out: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)
Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The sale prices were between $38.66 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $44.48.
