Strategic Investment Management, Llc Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI World ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Added Positions: GLD, URTH, GDX,

GLD, URTH, GDX, Reduced Positions: IWV, IWM, IEMG, IEFA, GSG, VLUE,

IWV, IWM, IEMG, IEFA, GSG, VLUE, Sold Out: SPY,

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Strategic Investment Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI World ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Strategic Investment Management, Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STRATEGIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,248,486 shares, 36.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 701,652 shares, 18.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 107,152 shares, 17.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 91,980 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.72% iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) - 1,074,470 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.14%

Strategic Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 101.62%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 80,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI World ETF by 486.13%. The purchase prices were between $111.49 and $119.21, with an estimated average price of $116.05. The stock is now traded at around $124.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 60,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 115,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.