Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. Buys American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Rent-A-Center Inc, PacWest Bancorp, Sells SunOpta Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, WSFS Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Louis, MO, based Investment company Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Rent-A-Center Inc, PacWest Bancorp, International Bancshares Corp, Builders FirstSource Inc, sells SunOpta Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, WSFS Financial Corp, Infinera Corp, AMN Healthcare Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. owns 652 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kennedy+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 1,138,717 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.35%
  2. Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 637,761 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88%
  3. Unisys Corp (UIS) - 1,526,683 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
  4. Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 492,833 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
  5. UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 455,172 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
New Purchase: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 662,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 348,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Bancshares Corp (IBOC)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in International Bancshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.85 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 403,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 389,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.68 and $89.52, with an estimated average price of $73.41. The stock is now traded at around $69.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 222,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 712,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 80.35%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,138,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 875.64%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 293,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 58.45%. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $27.63. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 980,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NextGen Healthcare Inc by 60.98%. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,430,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zix Corp (ZIXI)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Zix Corp by 160.45%. The purchase prices were between $6.97 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $6.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,932,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc by 518.77%. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 244,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.11 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $38.96.

Sold Out: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ambarella Inc. The sale prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11.

Sold Out: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.

Sold Out: Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $32.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC..

