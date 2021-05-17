Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. Buys American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Rent-A-Center Inc, PacWest Bancorp, Sells SunOpta Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, WSFS Financial Corp

- New Purchases: AEL, RCII, IBOC, BLDR, TCBI, UMPQ, DCOM, MCB, DEN, RILY, NOG, MODV, NVAX, MAXR, KNX, VRS, MDU, AVO, YELL, APA, PXD, ALGT, ARDX, FMC, SJI, CTBI, LUV, EGRX, VRTV, EAT, CPE, DS, DBI, MSBI, CTLT, KROS, MRKR, RCKY, ASO, BW, UFPT, NSTG, CYRX, VNT, LASR, SHO, BLUE, KBAL, ESTA, EMKR, BMTX, CNST, BTAI, PTGX, ACEV, TGI, CNK, QMCO, SCHN, RCUS, WTTR, AACQ, NFBK, SPR, FFNW, HURC, LMB, MGNI, BRBS, WW, QGEN, SON, APRE, FREQ, M, NPO, CALB, RGEN, STRM, MED, CARE, F, DSPC.PFD, ALNY, INTC, CSLT, MET, RQHTF, VOLT, ARREF,
- Added Positions: PACW, CNNE, HP, NXGN, ZIXI, HEES, OSIS, GMRE, VAC, BRP, ASTE, FARM, MTOR, CERS, KRG, SCHL, ADUS, CTOS, OCSL, ST, CHX, GAN, CBT, FFIC, MGRC, CVGW, CMCO, LCUT, XPER, TITN, AA, ARRY, URBN, SGH, DKS, LCNB, LNC, OCFC, RRC, WTBA, NVEE, CSV, CASS, CPF, DSPG, DIOD, PFC, HSTM, LYTS, NNBR, INFU, DAN, MXL, VPG, PRTY, ROAD, ATRO, CLF, COLM, IVAC, LKQ, LBAI, MRCY, PDCE, QCRH, RBC, SRDX, CHEF, ACRE, PRAH, ELF, CSTR, THRY, GTES, ATI, COG, CHE, CLAR, GSBC, HALO, SGA, TDY, TTC, VMI, WAFD, ESXB, CRDF, LEA, ASPU, FRGI, VOYA, BRX, IBP, CIO, GMS, KDMN, LBRT, NMRK, FLMN, MNRL, AYI, ARC, AVD, WTRG, BBSI, BRO, ESE, FLIR, GNTX, EHC, HBNC, LNDC, LDL, NUVA, ARGO, PZZA, PHM, SAFM, SHOO, STRS, TG, UBFO, UEIC, WERN, WWD, STAR, GLDD, WTBFB, NPTN, SREV, ICLR, HMTV, MUSA, WHLRP.PFD, SUM, PFHD, EQBK, RETA, BXG, CCB, PING, AIZ, CPT, NNN, CCK, DRE, EXAS, GRMN, IEX, IONS, JLL, KLIC, MIDD, NDSN, POOL, SUI, SYKE, TER, TYL, FUSB, MTN, WLK, HEI.A, GTLS, ULTA, SMBK, JBT, LPLA, FBHS, IBTX, HASI, TMX, ISTR, CFG, TRU, PMHG, USFD, VST, LW, EEX, MRBK, STXB, AMAL, THBR, STPK,
- Reduced Positions: STKL, WSFS, INFN, AMN, OSUR, SR, SPLPPA.PFD, CLDR, CTB, LGND, PLAB, SJW, LGIH, CNO, ATSG, GLUU, VBTX, IIPR, SSP, EEFT, TRMB, BBDC, BOOT, ISBC, HMST, CIR, HIMX, SENEA, ICUI, PNFP, GL, NSA, DNMR, DGICA, IRT, SPNT, STOR, LITE, EYE, CASY, EXTR, CRD.A, EBS, BWFG, CADE, ABCB, ATRC, CUTR, HAFC, KRNY, VECO, PFSI, BLD, ATKR, AXTI, ENS, MAC, SF, SPLP, XLRN, ICHR, CVA, FRME, ROCK, GBCI, HSC, KEX, PEBK, CDMO, SKY, SWN, SHYF, SSBI, FIBK, PINC, ICMB, BRG, CYBR, PINE, ADC, CRMT, ACC, ASUR, FEIM, HBIO, HAS, TBBK, UMH, UFPI, WTFC, COWN, EBMT, CONE, REXR, TBK, FNWB, NXRT, PFGC, PLYM, PACK, AVRO, ACA, ALE, AEO, AMWD, ACLS, BKH, BCO, CWST, CVCO, CRL, EFSC, FBC, GT, HWC, FSTR, MPAA, NSSC, NHI, ON, OMCL, ASGN, SSB, SKYW, AXON, TKR, UIS, WNC, WAL, TROX, MX, MTSI, NBHC, CSTM, RMAX, KE, FLOW, SGRY, EPRT, MYFW, GO, IWS, SRCE, AIR, ANF, ALG, AIN, ALOT, OZK, BHLB, AX, BRKR, BG, CBRL, CECE, ELY, CRS, XEC, CORE, OFC, CRY, CW, LCII, BOOM, EXP, FBP, FHN, FR, FL, FLL, GIL, GBX, FUL, HNI, HELE, IIVI, IDA, JBLU, JBSS, LHCG, LAMR, LAD, LFUS, LPX, MFNC, MTW, MRTN, MEI, NI, NWPX, NWE, IOSP, OFG, OSK, PRFT, PPC, PIPR, AVNT, PCH, ROG, INVE, SAIA, SASR, SIMO, SFNC, SPTN, STLD, TTEK, THS, TREX, TRN, UNF, AUB, UBCP, UCBI, VICR, SPB, INTT, FKWL, PGTI, WNS, ICFI, FRST, AIMC, ROIC, HI, TREE, FAF, WD, RLJ, HTBI, TMHC, AHH, NDLS, QTS, ESNT, FIVN, HRTG, CCS, GWB, UPLD, SYNH, KRNT, EVH, WING, PLNT, WSC, AIRG, FBK, EVBG, OBNK, EVOP, EVER, BJ, SIBN, AXNX, PSTL, IAA, PBFS, NREF, VIAO, CNXC, AZZ, ARE, LNT, AVY, BVH, MTRN, CBZ, CSL, CNOB, CIEN, CTO, CPRT, LIVN, KINS, DLA, DBD, FNB, GHM, HALL, HLIT, HSIC, HPQ, LKFN, LECO, MTX, NATR, ODFL, PB, SWKS, SWK, SCL, SNX, TROW, SPOK, UFI, UBOH, UNTY, MNTX, WST, WY, DK, HOMB, PODD, MNSB, RGA, SLRC, PMT, IOVA, GNRC, BKU, NMFC, GWRS, GMED, PBF, BCC, DOC, GLPI, TNDM, PCTY, PAHC, ARES, ASPN, CLLS, CHCT, MCFT, NGVT, IR, WH, KZR, STRO, DSSI, TPTX, RRBI, SPFI,
- Sold Out: BMCH, PPBI, AMBA, OCSI, HTH, COLD, IART, ECHO, ALSN, CLS, NP, SIGI, MRVL, ALSK, HRI, TWNK, AIT, FE, CNC, AVNW, HMN, WWW, LLNW, CXO, ZAGG, BDGE, KALU, FARO, RHP, CNS, CNCE, INDB, IPHI, KL, ALGM, MTG, CUB, CPK, CVLG, ARCH, OPY, EHTH, ALTA, PXLW, AKTS, FCCY, BEAT, PRMW, SHBI, PKE, KURA, BDC, OSS, PWOD, IMGN, CHS, CCXI, CUZ, STCN, CVU, TCPC, SSSS, PQG, MGLN, FCN, TACT, PFSW, JBL, MVBF, CLVT, AVLR, RFL, MSA, ALB, CBTX, MYGN, COUP, LMNX, NTGR, LPTH, PBAM, SVBI, TTWO, CWT, FUNC, VRTU, WMCB, BFAM, GHL, HIL, CRD.B,
- PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 1,138,717 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.35%
- Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 637,761 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88%
- Unisys Corp (UIS) - 1,526,683 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
- Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 492,833 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
- UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 455,172 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 662,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 348,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Bancshares Corp (IBOC)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in International Bancshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.85 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 403,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 389,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.68 and $89.52, with an estimated average price of $73.41. The stock is now traded at around $69.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 222,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 712,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 80.35%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,138,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 875.64%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 293,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 58.45%. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $27.63. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 980,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NextGen Healthcare Inc by 60.98%. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,430,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zix Corp (ZIXI)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Zix Corp by 160.45%. The purchase prices were between $6.97 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $6.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,932,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc by 518.77%. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 244,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.Sold Out: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.11 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $38.96.Sold Out: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ambarella Inc. The sale prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11.Sold Out: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.Sold Out: Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $32.82.
