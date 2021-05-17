Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. Buys American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Rent-A-Center Inc, PacWest Bancorp, Sells SunOpta Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, WSFS Financial Corp

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Rent-A-Center Inc, PacWest Bancorp, International Bancshares Corp, Builders FirstSource Inc, sells SunOpta Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, WSFS Financial Corp, Infinera Corp, AMN Healthcare Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. owns 652 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kennedy+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 1,138,717 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.35% Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 637,761 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88% Unisys Corp (UIS) - 1,526,683 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 492,833 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 455,172 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 662,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 348,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in International Bancshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.85 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 403,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 389,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.68 and $89.52, with an estimated average price of $73.41. The stock is now traded at around $69.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 222,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 712,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 80.35%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,138,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 875.64%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 293,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 58.45%. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $27.63. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 980,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NextGen Healthcare Inc by 60.98%. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,430,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Zix Corp by 160.45%. The purchase prices were between $6.97 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $6.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,932,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc by 518.77%. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 244,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $31.11 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $38.96.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ambarella Inc. The sale prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $32.82.