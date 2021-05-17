Logo
Capital International Inc Buys Bank of America Corp, Dollar General Corp, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Cable One Inc, American Tower Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital International Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Dollar General Corp, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, ConocoPhillips, NetEase Inc, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Cable One Inc, American Tower Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Inc . As of 2021Q1, Capital International Inc owns 288 stocks with a total value of $10.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+international+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC
  1. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 1,035,930 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,241,570 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 911,777 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.62%
  4. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 422,656 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 364,892 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93%
New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 226,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,843,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Capital International Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $96.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 309,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 245,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Capital International Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 62,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $384.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 264.55%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,780,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Capital International Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,589,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Capital International Inc added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 146.18%. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 525,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Genpact Ltd (G)

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 627.08%. The purchase prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 691,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Capital International Inc added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 303.63%. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 940,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 198.15%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 93,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $33.75.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC . Also check out:

