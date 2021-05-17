Capital International Inc Buys Bank of America Corp, Dollar General Corp, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Cable One Inc, American Tower Corp

New Purchases: DG, DNB, DHI, DLTR, DE, IFF, STLA, BAM, BG, DFS, NVR, XM, MRNA, BNTX, DNMR, FRC, NEE,

Investment company Capital International Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, Dollar General Corp, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, ConocoPhillips, NetEase Inc, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Cable One Inc, American Tower Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Inc . As of 2021Q1, Capital International Inc owns 288 stocks with a total value of $10.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 1,035,930 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,241,570 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04% Facebook Inc (FB) - 911,777 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.62% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 422,656 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 364,892 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93%

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 226,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,843,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $96.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 309,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 245,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 62,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $384.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 264.55%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,780,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,589,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 146.18%. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 525,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 627.08%. The purchase prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 691,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 303.63%. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 940,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 198.15%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 93,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $33.75.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.