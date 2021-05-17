Ashford Capital Management Inc Buys Akoustis Technologies Inc, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, Sprout Social Inc, Sells Magnite Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Shopify Inc

New Purchases: AKTS, TPGY, SPT, CURI, CURI, ACAD, SWKS, INTC, PLTR,

AKTS, TPGY, SPT, CURI, CURI, ACAD, SWKS, INTC, PLTR, Added Positions: HRMY, YMAB, VTI, CVCO, NVEE, PFPT, GSHD, HCAT, ICLN, VSAT, OPRT, SPY, VEU, MXIM, TDOC, BRO, U, TYL, QQQ, KMI, VRTX, QTWO, GPN, MSFT, XSLV, BRK.B, DHR, IJR, MOH, ROP, KNSL, UNH, KC, MDY, RA, GGN, MORN, INFO, WWD,

HRMY, YMAB, VTI, CVCO, NVEE, PFPT, GSHD, HCAT, ICLN, VSAT, OPRT, SPY, VEU, MXIM, TDOC, BRO, U, TYL, QQQ, KMI, VRTX, QTWO, GPN, MSFT, XSLV, BRK.B, DHR, IJR, MOH, ROP, KNSL, UNH, KC, MDY, RA, GGN, MORN, INFO, WWD, Reduced Positions: MGNI, SHOP, AGGY, FVRR, AXON, EQIX, SPLV, FNV, QTRX, EFAV, HACK, REGN, XLP, VICR, CSGP, TTD, IEUR, HQY, SIVB, FEZ, CPRT, MELI, TECH, LGND, IWF, TER, CVX,

MGNI, SHOP, AGGY, FVRR, AXON, EQIX, SPLV, FNV, QTRX, EFAV, HACK, REGN, XLP, VICR, CSGP, TTD, IEUR, HQY, SIVB, FEZ, CPRT, MELI, TECH, LGND, IWF, TER, CVX, Sold Out: PS, APPN, LMNR, SBGI, GOLD, FIVE, NLOK, BALY, CSIQ, VZ, EEMV,

Investment company Ashford Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Akoustis Technologies Inc, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, Sprout Social Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, sells Magnite Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Shopify Inc, Appian Corp, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashford Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Ashford Capital Management Inc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Argan Inc (AGX) - 992,870 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 3,307,725 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 490,954 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Vicor Corp (VICR) - 477,006 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) - 392,200 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31%

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.67 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 1,901,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,227,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 292,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $22.9, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,207,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 43,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc by 136.92%. The purchase prices were between $27.56 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 646,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc by 131.56%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $41.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 508,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 118.52%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 54,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cavco Industries Inc by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $174.36 and $230.84, with an estimated average price of $208.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 90,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $114.4 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $171.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 177,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 224.90%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 115,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $126.65 and $235.24, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Limoneira Co. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $19.01, with an estimated average price of $16.52.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51.