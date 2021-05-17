Ashford Capital Management Inc Buys Akoustis Technologies Inc, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, Sprout Social Inc, Sells Magnite Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Shopify Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ashford Capital Management Inc Buys Akoustis Technologies Inc, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, Sprout Social Inc, Sells Magnite Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Shopify Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ashford Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Akoustis Technologies Inc, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, Sprout Social Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, sells Magnite Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Shopify Inc, Appian Corp, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashford Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Ashford Capital Management Inc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ashford+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Argan Inc (AGX) - 992,870 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  2. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 3,307,725 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  3. Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 490,954 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  4. Vicor Corp (VICR) - 477,006 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  5. NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) - 392,200 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31%
New Purchase: Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS)

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.67 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 1,901,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,227,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 292,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $22.9, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,207,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $22.9, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,207,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 43,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc by 136.92%. The purchase prices were between $27.56 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 646,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB)

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc by 131.56%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $41.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 508,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 118.52%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 54,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO)

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cavco Industries Inc by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $174.36 and $230.84, with an estimated average price of $208.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 90,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $114.4 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $171.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 177,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 224.90%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 115,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Sold Out: Appian Corp (APPN)

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $126.65 and $235.24, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Sold Out: Limoneira Co (LMNR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Limoneira Co. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $19.01, with an estimated average price of $16.52.

Sold Out: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Sold Out: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider