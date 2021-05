Axa Buys Stellantis NV, Intel Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Lemonade Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, AT&T Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Axa Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, Intel Corp, The Walt Disney Co, ConocoPhillips, EOG Resources Inc, sells Lemonade Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, AT&T Inc, SPDR S&P China ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axa. As of 2021Q1, Axa owns 1163 stocks with a total value of $32.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AXA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axa/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,365,002 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,363,237 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 290,976 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 247,109 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 239,512 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%

Axa initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 347,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axa initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $85.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 454,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axa initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $46.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 814,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axa initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 974,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axa initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 238,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axa initiated holding in Altair Engineering Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.52 and $67.34, with an estimated average price of $61.21. The stock is now traded at around $66.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 422,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axa added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 908.64%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 15,087,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axa added to a holding in Intel Corp by 133.62%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,466,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axa added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 125.38%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 721,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axa added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 681.07%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,093,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axa added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 219.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,021,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axa added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 194.50%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 838,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axa sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.

Axa sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99.

Axa sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51.

Axa sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $49.63.

Axa sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.

Axa sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.