Globeflex Capital L P Buys BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, Puma Biotechnology Inc, Sells FormFactor Inc, Atkore Inc, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Globeflex Capital L P Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, Puma Biotechnology Inc, Gladstone Commercial Corp, Radius Health Inc, sells FormFactor Inc, Atkore Inc, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Globeflex Capital L P. As of 2021Q1, Globeflex Capital L P owns 448 stocks with a total value of $540 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) - 379,856 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.52% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 65,610 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) - 176,427 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Kforce Inc (KFRC) - 122,167 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) - 77,964 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 159,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Radius Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.17 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $21.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 117,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Veritiv Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.32 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $28.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 52,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.12 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 57,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 79,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $72.24, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 39.52%. The purchase prices were between $42.48 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $46.76. The stock is now traded at around $49.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 379,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc by 679.04%. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 428,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Gladstone Commercial Corp by 353.13%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $20.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 184,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Kimball Electronics Inc by 492.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 89,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc by 503.63%. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $10.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 168,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 65.67%. The purchase prices were between $46.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $17.4.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Zix Corp. The sale prices were between $6.97 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $8.44.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Affimed NV. The sale prices were between $5.12 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $6.49.