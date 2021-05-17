Globeflex Capital L P Buys BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, Puma Biotechnology Inc, Sells FormFactor Inc, Atkore Inc, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

- New Purchases: DFIN, RDUS, VRTV, UMPQ, BSET, HLI, HY, VIAV, PLYM, EXEL, PCH, RILY, BCC, OPBK, EVR, BGSF, MC, MMSI, GHL, MOV, HBCP, GPX, SMBC, WETF, COWN, IESC, VREX, JHG, CALX, VRTS, CLFD, PPC, OFIX, MYE, DCOM, CROX, RE, LAZ, TSE, A,
For the details of GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/globeflex+capital+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P
- BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) - 379,856 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.52%
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 65,610 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) - 176,427 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio.
- Kforce Inc (KFRC) - 122,167 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio.
- Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) - 77,964 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 159,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Radius Health Inc (RDUS)
Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Radius Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.17 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $21.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 117,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Veritiv Corp (VRTV)
Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Veritiv Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.32 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $28.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 52,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bassett Furniture Industries Inc (BSET)
Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.12 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 57,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)
Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 79,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)
Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $72.24, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN)
Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 39.52%. The purchase prices were between $42.48 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $46.76. The stock is now traded at around $49.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 379,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)
Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc by 679.04%. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 428,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD)
Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Gladstone Commercial Corp by 353.13%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $20.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 184,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)
Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Kimball Electronics Inc by 492.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 89,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN)
Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc by 503.63%. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $10.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 168,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)
Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 65.67%. The purchase prices were between $46.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92.Sold Out: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)
Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.Sold Out: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)
Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $17.4.Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)
Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.Sold Out: Zix Corp (ZIXI)
Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Zix Corp. The sale prices were between $6.97 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $8.44.Sold Out: Affimed NV (AFMD)
Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Affimed NV. The sale prices were between $5.12 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $6.49.
