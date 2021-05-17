Koch Industries Inc Buys MetLife Inc, Sells FormFactor Inc

Wichita, KS, based Investment company Koch Industries Inc (Current Portfolio) buys MetLife Inc, sells FormFactor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koch Industries Inc. As of 2021Q1, Koch Industries Inc owns 4 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC. Also check out:
1. KOCH INDUSTRIES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KOCH INDUSTRIES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KOCH INDUSTRIES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KOCH INDUSTRIES INC keeps buying
For the details of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/koch+industries+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC
- Desktop Metal Inc (DM) - 9,384,282 shares, 50.99% of the total portfolio.
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 4,918,615 shares, 31.71% of the total portfolio.
- Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) - 4,000,000 shares, 17.21% of the total portfolio.
- MetLife Inc (MET) - 3,788 shares, 0.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- FormFactor Inc (FORM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FormFactor Inc (FORM)
Koch Industries Inc sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $40.79 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $45.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of KOCH INDUSTRIES INC. Also check out:
1. KOCH INDUSTRIES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KOCH INDUSTRIES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KOCH INDUSTRIES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KOCH INDUSTRIES INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment