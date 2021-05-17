Koch Industries Inc Buys MetLife Inc, Sells FormFactor Inc

New Purchases: MET,

Sold Out: FORM,

Wichita, KS, based Investment company Koch Industries Inc Current Portfolio ) buys MetLife Inc, sells FormFactor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koch Industries Inc. As of 2021Q1, Koch Industries Inc owns 4 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Desktop Metal Inc (DM) - 9,384,282 shares, 50.99% of the total portfolio. Vistra Corp (VST) - 4,918,615 shares, 31.71% of the total portfolio. Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) - 4,000,000 shares, 17.21% of the total portfolio. MetLife Inc (MET) - 3,788 shares, 0.08% of the total portfolio. New Position FormFactor Inc (FORM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Koch Industries Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Koch Industries Inc sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $40.79 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $45.56.