Osterweis Capital Management Inc Buys T-Mobile US Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells CoreSite Realty Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Enphase Energy Inc

- New Purchases: TMUS, IFF, BABA, PXD, SAVE, TNDM, ONTO, LHX, EAR, SPT, ELY, HEC, MBUU, LEVI, PLTR, EFX,
- Added Positions: AMZN, JPM, CVX, UNP, ODFL, FDX, APD, VAC, REPL, BRKS, PODD, PLNT, FND, ACCD, CRNC, SDC, FSV, MKSI, SYY, RPD, MRTX, ROST, CASH, JNJ, EVBG, V, KTOS, PSB, TPTX, CCI, IOVA, ADI,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, NEE, ZEN, AMD, ETSY, MPWR, PGR, AVLR, DHR, BAND, FIVN, CHGG, IPHI, CHTR, MU, TECH, AWK, WING, TFX, AXON, KOD, SNPS, NKTR, PGNY, HASI, PG, BRK.B, QQQ, RYN, SCHM, VOO, WBA, NOBL, MRK, IGM, ABT, XOM, GOOGL, ADBE, ABBV,
- Sold Out: COR, ENPH, BDX, PRG, AXNX, GH, RVNC, DCPH, EHTH, BYND, IEF, WRB, BND,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 39,516 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 292,760 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 382,046 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.74%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 193,587 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%
- Sysco Corp (SYY) - 505,125 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 154,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 136,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 75,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 106,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 287,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 101,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 104.36%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 9,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 382,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 2940.52%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 94,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 179,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $269.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 135,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 51.49%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $175.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 83,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.Sold Out: Axonics Inc (AXNX)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Axonics Inc. The sale prices were between $49.14 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $54.38.Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $127.04 and $179.1, with an estimated average price of $151.58.
