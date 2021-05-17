Logo
Osterweis Capital Management Inc Buys T-Mobile US Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells CoreSite Realty Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Enphase Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Osterweis Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys T-Mobile US Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Amazon.com Inc, sells CoreSite Realty Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Osterweis Capital Management Inc owns 114 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/osterweis+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 39,516 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 292,760 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 382,046 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.74%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 193,587 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%
  5. Sysco Corp (SYY) - 505,125 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 154,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 136,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 75,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 106,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 287,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 101,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 104.36%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 9,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 382,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 2940.52%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 94,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 179,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $269.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 135,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 51.49%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $175.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 83,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.

Sold Out: Axonics Inc (AXNX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Axonics Inc. The sale prices were between $49.14 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $54.38.

Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $127.04 and $179.1, with an estimated average price of $151.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
