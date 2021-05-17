Smithfield Trust Co Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

- New Purchases: SQQQ, ISTB, VBK, VIG, ON, VXUS, TPR, SYNH, SPYV, MGA, IWC, ALLY, BIDU, FFIV, FPX, IXC, PLTR, EEMA, RBLX, ARKW, SAIL, SQM, NOV, CSOD, TPX, TKR, BLOK, MTUM,
- Added Positions: BSV, BIV, VOO, VGK, VWO, BND, VPL, VGSH, VUG, VTI, VTEB, FISV, DXC, IVV, FIS, VOT, DIA, MS, KEY, LPLA, TFI, HZNP, VAC, RJF, TXN, UTHR, NUE, PH, PWR, DLR, BC, ZEN, WBA, STX, TEL, AGCO, ALK, ALB, NVST, VEA, DECK, DE, VYMI, SBUX, TSLA, SKM, VRSK, WAB, TRMB, VFC, IBB, BLDR, LIN, APTV, AMLP, ARKK, ARE, ALGN, ANTM, AZN, ATRA, AVTR, BAX, BLKB, BAM, MU, CVS, DFS, DG, DLTR, LIT, HPQ, INFY, BSCM, EZU, TIP, ICLN, KMI, LHCG,
- Reduced Positions: NEAR, BIL, PFF, SHV, VYM, VB, AAPL, AGG, IWM, ORCL, MINT, CL, BRK.A, CHDN, DOCU, IWN, FLOT, SPY, SHM, VCSH, INFO, SPOT, CMCSA, DHI, IVW, IVE, IJH, IJR, MRK, NSC, PYPL, RSG, RNG, TTWO, TER, TMO, A, APD, ALL, MO, AMGN, BRK.B, SAM, BR, CTAS, KO, COST, ETSY, XOM, FDX, FBHS, GWW, RSP, EWC, EEM, IWR, HDV, IEMG, JPM, LRCX, LOW, MKL, NFLX, NEE, NKE, PNC, PAYX, SIVB, CRM, SCHD, TJX, TFX, TRUP, UNH, VOE, VBR, VTRS, WHR, AON, ACN, ETN, JCI, MDT, WTM, ASML, RACE, LYB, RCL, ABB, AFL, T, ACM, AMG, AKAM, LNT, AEE, AXP, ABC, ANSS, ATR, BCPC, BAC, BDX, BHP, BXMT, BX, BA, BKNG, BWA, BXP, BRO, CBOE, CDK, CDW, CF, CI, CDNS, CAH, CARR, CE, CNP, CHTR, CSCO, CAG, COP, ED, STZ, COO, CTVA, CMI, DEO, DIS, DISCA, D, DOV, DOW, DUK, DD, EME, EBS, EHC, ENTG, EPD, EQR, ES, EXPD, FAF, FE, FLS, F, FCX, GE, GILD, GS, HASI, HSY, ITW, ILMN, INTC, IDCC, QQQ, ISRG, SPLV, EFA, IWP, IWD, IWF, IWB, IWO, JD, KBH, KNX, KHC, LSTR, LBRDK, LSI, LLY, LMT, LUMN, MMP, MMS, MET, MCHP, MDLZ, MCO, NEU, NICE, ORA, OTIS, PPL, PRAA, PSB, PCAR, PANW, PM, PLAB, PAA, PGR, PRU, PEG, RTX, RBC, REZI, RHI, ROK, ROP, XLP, XLU, SRE, SPG, SNA, SO, SQ, STT, TMUS, TPIC, TSM, TGT, TTEK, TR, BLD, TSCO, TRV, TFC, IIVI, TSN, VLO, GDX, VT, VCIT, VNQ, VZ, VNT, VOYA, WMT, WM, WFC, XPO, XEL, YUM,
- Sold Out: TECS, PHYS, ITRI, EFAV, EEMV, NVCR, EVH, STWD, SRPT, UTG, POR, LEN.B, KTB, JBGS, NGVT, FFC, ETR, EIX, EV, CBRL, CXO, CENTA, CSWC, HRB, ARES, AIV, AA, QGEN,
For the details of SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smithfield+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SMITHFIELD TRUST CO
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 2,744,214 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.27%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 345,661 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,154,118 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 252,976 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 243,754 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $11.96 and $16.32, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 644,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $269.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $155.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)
Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.9 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $114.157900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.73%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 326,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.85%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $264.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 56.87%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 935.61%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.28%. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $216.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS)
Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $6.99 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.01.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.Sold Out: Itron Inc (ITRI)
Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of SMITHFIELD TRUST CO. Also check out:
1. SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SMITHFIELD TRUST CO keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment