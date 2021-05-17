Smithfield Trust Co Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

New Purchases: SQQQ, ISTB, VBK, VIG, ON, VXUS, TPR, SYNH, SPYV, MGA, IWC, ALLY, BIDU, FFIV, FPX, IXC, PLTR, EEMA, RBLX, ARKW, SAIL, SQM, NOV, CSOD, TPX, TKR, BLOK, MTUM,

SQQQ, ISTB, VBK, VIG, ON, VXUS, TPR, SYNH, SPYV, MGA, IWC, ALLY, BIDU, FFIV, FPX, IXC, PLTR, EEMA, RBLX, ARKW, SAIL, SQM, NOV, CSOD, TPX, TKR, BLOK, MTUM, Added Positions: BSV, BIV, VOO, VGK, VWO, BND, VPL, VGSH, VUG, VTI, VTEB, FISV, DXC, IVV, FIS, VOT, DIA, MS, KEY, LPLA, TFI, HZNP, VAC, RJF, TXN, UTHR, NUE, PH, PWR, DLR, BC, ZEN, WBA, STX, TEL, AGCO, ALK, ALB, NVST, VEA, DECK, DE, VYMI, SBUX, TSLA, SKM, VRSK, WAB, TRMB, VFC, IBB, BLDR, LIN, APTV, AMLP, ARKK, ARE, ALGN, ANTM, AZN, ATRA, AVTR, BAX, BLKB, BAM, MU, CVS, DFS, DG, DLTR, LIT, HPQ, INFY, BSCM, EZU, TIP, ICLN, KMI, LHCG,

BSV, BIV, VOO, VGK, VWO, BND, VPL, VGSH, VUG, VTI, VTEB, FISV, DXC, IVV, FIS, VOT, DIA, MS, KEY, LPLA, TFI, HZNP, VAC, RJF, TXN, UTHR, NUE, PH, PWR, DLR, BC, ZEN, WBA, STX, TEL, AGCO, ALK, ALB, NVST, VEA, DECK, DE, VYMI, SBUX, TSLA, SKM, VRSK, WAB, TRMB, VFC, IBB, BLDR, LIN, APTV, AMLP, ARKK, ARE, ALGN, ANTM, AZN, ATRA, AVTR, BAX, BLKB, BAM, MU, CVS, DFS, DG, DLTR, LIT, HPQ, INFY, BSCM, EZU, TIP, ICLN, KMI, LHCG, Reduced Positions: NEAR, BIL, PFF, SHV, VYM, VB, AAPL, AGG, IWM, ORCL, MINT, CL, BRK.A, CHDN, DOCU, IWN, FLOT, SPY, SHM, VCSH, INFO, SPOT, CMCSA, DHI, IVW, IVE, IJH, IJR, MRK, NSC, PYPL, RSG, RNG, TTWO, TER, TMO, A, APD, ALL, MO, AMGN, BRK.B, SAM, BR, CTAS, KO, COST, ETSY, XOM, FDX, FBHS, GWW, RSP, EWC, EEM, IWR, HDV, IEMG, JPM, LRCX, LOW, MKL, NFLX, NEE, NKE, PNC, PAYX, SIVB, CRM, SCHD, TJX, TFX, TRUP, UNH, VOE, VBR, VTRS, WHR, AON, ACN, ETN, JCI, MDT, WTM, ASML, RACE, LYB, RCL, ABB, AFL, T, ACM, AMG, AKAM, LNT, AEE, AXP, ABC, ANSS, ATR, BCPC, BAC, BDX, BHP, BXMT, BX, BA, BKNG, BWA, BXP, BRO, CBOE, CDK, CDW, CF, CI, CDNS, CAH, CARR, CE, CNP, CHTR, CSCO, CAG, COP, ED, STZ, COO, CTVA, CMI, DEO, DIS, DISCA, D, DOV, DOW, DUK, DD, EME, EBS, EHC, ENTG, EPD, EQR, ES, EXPD, FAF, FE, FLS, F, FCX, GE, GILD, GS, HASI, HSY, ITW, ILMN, INTC, IDCC, QQQ, ISRG, SPLV, EFA, IWP, IWD, IWF, IWB, IWO, JD, KBH, KNX, KHC, LSTR, LBRDK, LSI, LLY, LMT, LUMN, MMP, MMS, MET, MCHP, MDLZ, MCO, NEU, NICE, ORA, OTIS, PPL, PRAA, PSB, PCAR, PANW, PM, PLAB, PAA, PGR, PRU, PEG, RTX, RBC, REZI, RHI, ROK, ROP, XLP, XLU, SRE, SPG, SNA, SO, SQ, STT, TMUS, TPIC, TSM, TGT, TTEK, TR, BLD, TSCO, TRV, TFC, IIVI, TSN, VLO, GDX, VT, VCIT, VNQ, VZ, VNT, VOYA, WMT, WM, WFC, XPO, XEL, YUM,

NEAR, BIL, PFF, SHV, VYM, VB, AAPL, AGG, IWM, ORCL, MINT, CL, BRK.A, CHDN, DOCU, IWN, FLOT, SPY, SHM, VCSH, INFO, SPOT, CMCSA, DHI, IVW, IVE, IJH, IJR, MRK, NSC, PYPL, RSG, RNG, TTWO, TER, TMO, A, APD, ALL, MO, AMGN, BRK.B, SAM, BR, CTAS, KO, COST, ETSY, XOM, FDX, FBHS, GWW, RSP, EWC, EEM, IWR, HDV, IEMG, JPM, LRCX, LOW, MKL, NFLX, NEE, NKE, PNC, PAYX, SIVB, CRM, SCHD, TJX, TFX, TRUP, UNH, VOE, VBR, VTRS, WHR, AON, ACN, ETN, JCI, MDT, WTM, ASML, RACE, LYB, RCL, ABB, AFL, T, ACM, AMG, AKAM, LNT, AEE, AXP, ABC, ANSS, ATR, BCPC, BAC, BDX, BHP, BXMT, BX, BA, BKNG, BWA, BXP, BRO, CBOE, CDK, CDW, CF, CI, CDNS, CAH, CARR, CE, CNP, CHTR, CSCO, CAG, COP, ED, STZ, COO, CTVA, CMI, DEO, DIS, DISCA, D, DOV, DOW, DUK, DD, EME, EBS, EHC, ENTG, EPD, EQR, ES, EXPD, FAF, FE, FLS, F, FCX, GE, GILD, GS, HASI, HSY, ITW, ILMN, INTC, IDCC, QQQ, ISRG, SPLV, EFA, IWP, IWD, IWF, IWB, IWO, JD, KBH, KNX, KHC, LSTR, LBRDK, LSI, LLY, LMT, LUMN, MMP, MMS, MET, MCHP, MDLZ, MCO, NEU, NICE, ORA, OTIS, PPL, PRAA, PSB, PCAR, PANW, PM, PLAB, PAA, PGR, PRU, PEG, RTX, RBC, REZI, RHI, ROK, ROP, XLP, XLU, SRE, SPG, SNA, SO, SQ, STT, TMUS, TPIC, TSM, TGT, TTEK, TR, BLD, TSCO, TRV, TFC, IIVI, TSN, VLO, GDX, VT, VCIT, VNQ, VZ, VNT, VOYA, WMT, WM, WFC, XPO, XEL, YUM, Sold Out: TECS, PHYS, ITRI, EFAV, EEMV, NVCR, EVH, STWD, SRPT, UTG, POR, LEN.B, KTB, JBGS, NGVT, FFC, ETR, EIX, EV, CBRL, CXO, CENTA, CSWC, HRB, ARES, AIV, AA, QGEN,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Smithfield Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys PROSHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithfield Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Smithfield Trust Co owns 1076 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smithfield+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 2,744,214 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.27% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 345,661 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,154,118 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 252,976 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 243,754 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $11.96 and $16.32, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 644,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $269.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $155.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.9 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $114.157900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.73%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 326,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.85%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $264.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 56.87%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 935.61%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.28%. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $216.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $6.99 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.01.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96.