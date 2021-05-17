Advent International Corp Buys XP Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Syneos Health Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, ServiceNow Inc

- New Purchases: IFF, SPGI, XM,
- Added Positions: XP, ENV, RJF, TDG,
- Reduced Positions: SYNH, NOW, INTU,
- Sold Out: DD, VERX, ZI,
- Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 10,764,749 shares, 49.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.18%
- Envestnet Inc (ENV) - 1,881,239 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.33%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 150,756 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.04%
- Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 306,737 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 1,275,000 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio.
Advent International Corp initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Advent International Corp initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
Advent International Corp initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: XP Inc (XP)
Advent International Corp added to a holding in XP Inc by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 2,015,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)
Advent International Corp added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 539,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Advent International Corp sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: Vertex Inc (VERX)
Advent International Corp sold out a holding in Vertex Inc. The sale prices were between $21.9 and $38.98, with an estimated average price of $31.33.Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Advent International Corp sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35.
