Advent International Corp Buys XP Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Syneos Health Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, ServiceNow Inc

Investment company Advent International Corp Current Portfolio ) buys XP Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, S&P Global Inc, Qualtrics International Inc, sells Syneos Health Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Vertex Inc, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advent International Corp. As of 2021Q1, Advent International Corp owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 10,764,749 shares, 49.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.18% Envestnet Inc (ENV) - 1,881,239 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.33% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 150,756 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.04% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 306,737 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 1,275,000 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio.

Advent International Corp initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent International Corp initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent International Corp initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent International Corp added to a holding in XP Inc by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 2,015,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent International Corp added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 539,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advent International Corp sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Advent International Corp sold out a holding in Vertex Inc. The sale prices were between $21.9 and $38.98, with an estimated average price of $31.33.

Advent International Corp sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35.