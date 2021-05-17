Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V Buys Cigna Corp, Verso Corp, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: CI, EEFT,

Investment company Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V Current Portfolio ) buys Cigna Corp, Verso Corp, Euronet Worldwide Inc, sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V. As of 2021Q1, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V owns 11 stocks with a total value of $66 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 200,000 shares, 18.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20% Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) - 1,260,000 shares, 17.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 100,000 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.57% IRIDEX Corp (IRIX) - 1,190,000 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.85% Epsilon Energy Ltd (EPSN) - 1,384,461 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $263.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.37%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $164.67, with an estimated average price of $144.65. The stock is now traded at around $145.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V added to a holding in Verso Corp by 137.59%. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.