TD Asset Management Inc Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, TJX Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Shaw Communications Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company TD Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, TJX Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Shaw Communications Inc, Merck Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TD Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, TD Asset Management Inc owns 1443 stocks with a total value of $89.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,761,409 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.95% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 30,319,248 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 39,086,935 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,378,688 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 16,132,474 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 698,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 821,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 702,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 377,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.02 and $168.26, with an estimated average price of $153.2. The stock is now traded at around $164.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 202,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 453,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.86%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,769,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 31.97%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,815,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 101.42%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,861,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,227,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,713,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,970,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $12.16.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $10.91.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64.