Capital International Sarl Buys Vale SA, Discover Financial Services, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Legend Biotech Corp, Yum Brands Inc

- New Purchases: DFS, DG, NWL, KLIC, EXC, LOW, G, BABA, DE, DNB, IFF, STLA, PCG, BAM, DPZ, DNMR, BG, C, GS, MNST, MS, OSH, FN, WLTW,
- Added Positions: VALE, FIS, LLY, CARR, SPGI, HLT, FRC, INTC, GOOG, TRP, PM, TXN, VRSN, NSC, GOLD, UNH, NTES, ADBE, FLT, MSFT, FB, MA, EW, PYPL, XPEV, PHG, TRMB, GIS, RYAAY, ABT, CMS, COP, RTX, EOG, LHX, BKNG, CAT, EQIX, EVTC, SRE, VICI, CMCSA, NTAP, SLB, TSLA, LYB, HD, AMZN, DLR, GLPI, ISRG, NFLX, NEM, PDD, SHOP, VFC, BAC, BAX, BLK, CPRT, EFX, IBN, IEX, IDXX, LII, MTD, ON, QIWI, SIVB, SE, TMO, TCOM, VRTX, WBA, ZTS, ACGL, NVCR, TEL, RCL, AMD, AYX, AU, BKR, CTLT, DELL, DAL, DOCU, GM, HUBS, INFY, PODD, MMC, MU, MSI, OCFT, PG, REGN, QSR, TNDM, TWTR, UBER, ZEN, ZBH,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, LEGN, YUM, MRK, MDLZ, MELI, AMT, NEXA, AVGO, COST, YNDX, HUYA, CVX, NOW, LIN, JPM, GGB, ATVI, CFG, AAPL, BGNE, GOL, HCM, TRN, EWBC, CRSP, CE, LOMA, SGEN, GILD, CCI, PBR, KLAC, QCOM, ICE, HON, CREE, AME, CSX, LVS, AZUL, PNC, DHR, ADSK, AON, TFC, TDG, RARE, APD, SPOT, AES, STT, TEVA, MCO, CHTR, JNJ, GDDY, HDB, AZN, HEI.A, EEFT, ETRN, EA, MSCI, CME, RNR, AXP, GOOGL, UBS, VIR, DOW, GPN, BA, ASML, TJX, SNAP, SHW, JKHY, BWXT, PFE, LRCX, PEP, NDAQ, ANTM, EXR, MO, PAYX, MLCO,
- Sold Out: WAB, WCN, EL, PSA, KO, CLX, NBIX, VZ, ENB, KHC, CL, CNQ, HPQ, DD, FLIR,
These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 99,263 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 259,235 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.86%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 63,754 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,773 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
- Vale SA (VALE) - 1,457,815 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.92%
Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 62,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 115,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 59,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 59,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $198.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Vale SA by 44.92%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,457,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 103.94%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 48,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 70.73%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 78,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 301.18%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 138,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Capital International Sarl added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 1716.53%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 58.77%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 84,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66.Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.
