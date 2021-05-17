Logo
Capital International Sarl Buys Vale SA, Discover Financial Services, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Legend Biotech Corp, Yum Brands Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Capital International Sarl (Current Portfolio) buys Vale SA, Discover Financial Services, Eli Lilly and Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Carrier Global Corp, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Legend Biotech Corp, Yum Brands Inc, Merck Inc, Waste Connections Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Sarl. As of 2021Q1, Capital International Sarl owns 236 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+international+sarl/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL
  1. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 99,263 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 259,235 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.86%
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 63,754 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,773 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
  5. Vale SA (VALE) - 1,457,815 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.92%
New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 62,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 115,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 59,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 59,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $198.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vale SA (VALE)

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Vale SA by 44.92%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,457,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 103.94%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 48,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 70.73%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 78,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 301.18%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 138,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 1716.53%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 58.77%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 84,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66.

Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.

Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL. Also check out:

1. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL keeps buying
