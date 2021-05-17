Capital International Sarl Buys Vale SA, Discover Financial Services, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Legend Biotech Corp, Yum Brands Inc

New Purchases: DFS, DG, NWL, KLIC, EXC, LOW, G, BABA, DE, DNB, IFF, STLA, PCG, BAM, DPZ, DNMR, BG, C, GS, MNST, MS, OSH, FN, WLTW,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Capital International Sarl Current Portfolio ) buys Vale SA, Discover Financial Services, Eli Lilly and Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Carrier Global Corp, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Legend Biotech Corp, Yum Brands Inc, Merck Inc, Waste Connections Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Sarl. As of 2021Q1, Capital International Sarl owns 236 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 99,263 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 259,235 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.86% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 63,754 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,773 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02% Vale SA (VALE) - 1,457,815 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.92%

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 62,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 115,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 59,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 59,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Sarl initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $198.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Vale SA by 44.92%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,457,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 103.94%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 48,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 70.73%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 78,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 301.18%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 138,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 1716.53%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Sarl added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 58.77%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 84,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66.

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Capital International Sarl sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.