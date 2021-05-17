Capital International Ltd Buys Stellantis NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Visa Inc

New Purchases: STLA, IFF, LLY, SPGI, BG, BAM, MRNA, BNTX, DNB,

Investment company Capital International Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Visa Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Ltd . As of 2021Q1, Capital International Ltd owns 155 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 230,462 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 341,298 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96% Facebook Inc (FB) - 264,555 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,735 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 301,621 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 410,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 43,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 35,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 160.19%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $242.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 39,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 49.28%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 130,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 303,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 66.68%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 92,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 56.07%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 155,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 68.50%. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $427.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6.