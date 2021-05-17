Capital International Ltd Buys Stellantis NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: STLA, IFF, LLY, SPGI, BG, BAM, MRNA, BNTX, DNB,
- Added Positions: PYPL, CAT, LYB, CARR, RCL, COP, BKNG, DPZ, HD, ASML, MNST, GOOGL, C, FIS, GDDY, UBS, CTLT, HLT, MS, DELL, GOLD, NVCR, MTD, GRFS, EW, TDG, PM, EA,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, FB, V, MA, CRSP, ATVI, ADSK, COST, MSFT, AMZN, JPM, MELI, PFE, SHW, BA, MDLZ, DD, RARE, VALE, SNAP, ABNB, AVGO, HON, BGNE, REGN, SMAR, TMO, AMD, AMT, ISRG, SHOP, ADBE, DAL, PODD, NFLX, SE, CREE, EOG, EQIX, TEVA, BAX, HGV, IBN, IDXX, INCY, MCO, NKE, SGEN, SRE, VTRS, CB, AES, AYX, BLK, EFX, GIS, GPN, INFY, INTC, TDOC, VRTX, ZTS, ACGL, ABT, AAPL, CME, CPRT, DHR, DOCU, FLT, GM, GGB, GILD, HUBS, IEX, ICE, LII, MLCO, ON, RYAAY, SIVB, SLB, TRP, TRMB, TCOM, UBER, YUM, ZEN, AON, RE, RNR, TEL, AU, CDK, CE, DOW, GE, GS, MSI, NEM, TNDM, TWTR, VIR, WBA, WDAY,
- Sold Out: TSM, CL, VRSN, FLIR, BSX, CNQ, SPOT, CF, LYV, DLR, SRPT, NOC, ALLK,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 230,462 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 341,298 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 264,555 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.35%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,735 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 301,621 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 410,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Capital International Ltd initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 43,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Capital International Ltd initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 35,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 160.19%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $242.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 39,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Capital International Ltd added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 49.28%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 130,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 303,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 66.68%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 92,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Capital International Ltd added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 56.07%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 155,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 68.50%. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $427.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6.
