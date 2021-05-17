Logo
Capital International Ltd Buys Stellantis NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Visa Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital International Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Visa Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Ltd . As of 2021Q1, Capital International Ltd owns 155 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+international+ltd+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 230,462 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 341,298 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 264,555 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.35%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,735 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 301,621 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 410,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 43,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 35,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Capital International Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 160.19%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $242.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 39,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 49.28%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 130,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 303,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 66.68%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 92,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 56.07%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 155,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Capital International Ltd added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 68.50%. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $427.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Capital International Ltd sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD . Also check out:

1. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD 's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD keeps buying
